Taking ‘cheeseburger’ to an extreme

You know what to expect when it comes to fast food in America. Greasy, unhealthy, achingly delicious burgers with a side of fries. Most places also have unique items such as Wendy’s famous chili or In-N-Out’s special sauce.

Once you leave the United States, though, things can get weird. Every country has staple foods that consumers there demand and chains take advantage of to succeed. McDonald’s Italy has spaghetti, for example, while most fast food places in Indonesia have fried chicken and rice. Now, Burger King Thailand has introduced the “Real Cheeseburger.”

What is the ‘real cheeseburger?’

The “Real Cheeseburger” uses exactly two ingredients: American cheese and Burger King’s signature sesame seed burger bun. Doesn’t sound too bad, right? Like a grilled cheese? Wrong. What’s driving attention to this particular sandwich is that it uses “up to 20 slices of American Cheese.” At least they’re stacked to look like an eight-pointed star. Presentation is part of food service, after all.

‘Real Cheeseburger’ health check

If the “Real Cheeseburger” does use 20 slices of American cheese that means it contains roughly 2,000 calories, 500% percent of your daily saturated fat intake, 380% of your daily salt intake, 200% of your daily protein intake and 580% of your daily calcium intake based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

Oh, and that’s without including the bun. You know, if you’re avoiding carbs.

(This is according to a rough calculation sourced from the USDA regarding American cheese in general from no specific brand.)

Best ingredients and gear to make your own ‘Real Cheeseburger’

If you’re sure you want to make this on your own, whether you want to join in on the “fun” or you’re doing it for social media cred, here’s what you need.

Kraft Singles American Cheese Slices

For many Americans, Kraft American cheese is the only American cheese they’ve ever had, and for good reason. It’s affordable, delicious and reminds them of childhood grilled cheeses. This pack includes 24 individually wrapped slices.

Ball Park Classic Burger Buns

Unlike cheese selection, bun selection is usually more varied in backyard barbeques. You may prefer a nice chewy potato roll or perhaps something gluten-free. This set of eight buns is a good middle-of-the-road pick from a well-loved brand.

Happy Belly Sesame Seeds

Some dislike sesame seed buns because of the flavor they add or because the seeds can get stuck in your teeth. If you have a split household, make sesame seed buns for those who want them by brushing the tops with butter, sprinkling the seeds on and baking at low temperatures until the bun is warm.

Avant Grub Retro Burger Wrappers

To complete the aesthetics of the “Real Cheeseburger,” you have to wrap it up in something before serving. These wrappers can help keep hands clean when eating a real burger.

X3 Black Nitrile Disposable Gloves

If you’ve ever been to an upscale burger place or a top-notch burger truck, you’ve probably seen these black food service gloves. You can use them for cooking or cleaning, but it’s best to pick one activity at a time.

