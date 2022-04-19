Which Frigidaire microwave is best?

Frigidaire is a brand better known for its refrigerators and freezers, but they make many kitchen-related appliances including multiple styles of microwaves. Most of their microwaves are spacious and powerful models that are built to last for many years, but they have high price tags to match.

The best Frigidaire microwave is the Frigidaire 1.4-Cubic-Foot Compact Over-The-Range Microwave. It easily dispels your range’s steam and fumes with a two-speed fan, and it has 1,000 watts of power that can easily and evenly heat anything you’d like.

What to know before you buy a Frigidaire microwave

Frigidaire microwave types

Frigidaire microwaves come in three types: countertop, over-the-range and built-in.

Countertop models are the industry-standard design. They plug into an outlet and use feet to stand on your counter. They are usually on the smaller side to save space, though there are some good large options. That said, Frigidaire currently only has one model in active production — most of what you’ll find around the internet is leftover stock or used.

Over-the-range models serve the dual purpose of being a microwave and a ventilation system for your range. They are installed directly above your range, hence the name, and use fans to suck in and dissipate gases. It's usually the cheapest ventilation option too, so these models are highly recommended.

Built-in models are installed into a space in your kitchen cabinetry. They're perfect for saving counter space if you already have a range ventilation system, but most Frigidaire models don't include the trim kits you'll need to seamlessly install them.

Finish

Most Frigidaire microwaves have stainless steel finishes with some being the classical gray or a darker version. There are also black or white plastic finishes and one or two all-glass black looks with a small strip of color.

What to look for in a quality Frigidaire microwave

Wattage

A microwave’s wattage determines how strong and how evenly it can cook or reheat foods. Most Frigidaire models have high wattages, typically between 1,000 and 1,200. Their smaller, weaker models may only have 800 watts instead.

Variable power

Most Frigidaire microwaves let you choose how much of their power you want to use before cooking. For example, you could use 20% power to cook something low and slow. Most let you pick at 10% intervals, but some offer five to nine power settings instead.

Quick keys and presets

Frigidaire microwaves offer a variety of presets and quick keys to make your life a little easier. The most common of these are a popcorn preset and an add-30-seconds quick key.

Sensor cooking

One of Frigidaire’s best microwave settings is sensor cooking and sensor heating. These settings let the microwave monitor your food as it cooks to dynamically adjust how long it cooks for, so you never need to guess again.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frigidaire microwave

As has been said, Frigidaire microwaves are costly. Frigidaire’s only countertop model costs roughly $350. Its built-in models cost $300-$2,200, and its over-the-range models cost $350-$1,000.

Frigidaire microwave FAQ

Which type of Frigidaire microwave should I get?

A. First, ask yourself what your kitchen needs. If you need a ventilation system, get an over-the-range model. If you want to save space or complete your kitchen’s design, get a built-in. If you only have some counter space to spend, get a countertop model. If you need all three, go with an over-the-range microwave. It’s among the cheapest solutions to the ventilation issue, and it frees up more counter and cabinet space for other kitchen gear.

Do Frigidaire microwaves have child-safety features?

A. Some do, though the function is rare in Frigidaire microwaves. The reason is that essentially all of their models are built-ins or over-the-ranges. These are typically installed at heights that small children can’t access anyway, so there’s usually no point in building in that feature. And yet, some children like to clamber onto counters or chairs to reach them — thus, the rare child-safety lock.

What’s the best Frigidaire microwave to buy?

Top Frigidaire microwave

Frigidaire 1.4-Cubic-Foot Compact Over-The-Range Microwave

What you need to know: It’s among the most stylish and feature-rich over-the-range microwaves.

What you’ll love: There are two fan speeds, and the exterior and interior lights are bright LEDs. The door is edge-to-edge for a sleek, modern look. The control panel has several functions, including sensor cook, popcorn and vegetables.

What you should consider: It needs a little extra room on the sides to let the door open and close unhindered. It’s expensive, and the capacity is on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Frigidaire microwave for the money

Frigidaire 2.2-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave

What you need to know: It has many excellent features and sits comfortably on any counter.

What you’ll love: It has a powerful 1,200-watt output that can be adjusted and applied at 10% intervals. It has quick-select timers of one to six minutes and multiple functions, such as defrost and keep warm. It comes in white and black plastic and stainless steel.

What you should consider: A few customers noted the keypad can sometimes freeze up, requiring a reset. Others said the door needs to be closed hard to fully latch it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Frigidaire 2.2-Cubic-Foot Built-In Microwave

What you need to know: It’s a beautiful and powerful addition to your kitchen cabinets.

What you’ll love: It has over 30 preset functions, including baked potato, quick-start minute keys and an add-30-seconds key. It has nine adjustable power levels with a maximum of 1,200 watts. It has a bright LED display and comes in light and dark gray stainless steel.

What you should consider: You’ll need to buy an appropriate trim kit separately. Some consumers had issues with loose door-open buttons, while others had issues with it not fitting their spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

