The Quad Cities River Bandits have released their 2024 Midwest League regular season schedule.

The 132-game season begins at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, on April 5, as the Bandits host the South Bend Cubs for opening day and the start of a three-game weekend series.

Game times and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

River Bandits’ home series schedule (66 total games):

South Bend Cubs (3 games), April 5 – 7

Peoria Chiefs (6 games), April 16 – 21

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (6 games), May 7 – 12

Dayton Dragons (6 games), May 21 – 26

South Bend Cubs (6 games), May 28 – June 2

Beloit Sky Carp (6 games), June 11 – June 16

Cedar Rapids Kernels (3 games), July 1 – 3

Peoria Chiefs (6 games), July 9 – 14

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6 games), July 23 – 28

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (6 games), August 6 – 11

Lansing Lugnuts (6 games), August 20 – 25

Beloit Sky Carp (6 games), September 3 – 8

Quad Cities will play its 63rd season in the Midwest League with the divisions organized as follows:

WEST:

Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins)

Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals)

Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals)

South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers)

EAST:

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres)

Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics)

West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

ABOUT THE BANDITS

The 2023 season marks the River Bandits’ third year as the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and 62nd as members of the Midwest League. In 2021, the River Bandits became the first team in Midwest League history to win four championships in ten seasons (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2021) and were named Ballpark Digest’s Minor League Baseball Team of the Year.

The Bandits anchor the Quad Cities sports market, which The Sports Business Journal named the top minor league sports market in the country in 2015 and second-best minor league market in its 2017 follow-up ranking. In 2015, 2017, and again in 2019, the River Bandits earned Ballpark Digest’s award for “Best Charitable Works” in Minor League Baseball, the only club to win that coveted award three times. For more information, visit here or contact River Bandits General Manager Paul Kleinhans-Schulz at 563-324-3000.