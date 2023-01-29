Spring isn’t here yet, but it’s just around the corner. BestReviews home improvement and DIY expert can help you start on lawn and garden projects now

Do the long, dreary days of winter make you eager to get outdoors and work in your yard? While it’s still too early to start tackling some tasks, now is the perfect time to plan and accomplish various lawn and garden projects. If you aren’t sure where to start, BestReviews home improvement and DIY expert Beth Allen will point you in the right direction with tips and advice for getting your property ready for spring.

Assess your lawn and garden needs

After a long winter, there are many outdoor jobs to accomplish to get your lawn and garden ready for spring and beyond. Allen recommends getting your garden tools in order, making sure you have a pair of garden gloves and start thinking about what you want to plant and/or transplant.

“In making some preparations for your springtime projects, you’ll have to ask questions like ‘do I need to rototill this year? Will I be needing much?’” Allen said, adding that you can mulch every other year. You’ll also need to think about transplanting, and if you need to move any plants around, she continued.

Consider your hardiness zone before you plant

While you may be eager to plant, the worst thing that can happen to young seedlings is a frost. Each region of the country varies as to when it’s safe to plant and is broken down into hardiness zones. For example, Allen said that those who live in the Mid-Atlantic region should not plant outdoors until after Mother’s Day. Zone information can be found online on sites such as the USDA.

Even if you live in a region where you’ll have to wait for several months to plant vegetables and herbs, you can begin planting indoors. Allen recommends kits.

“You could be looking into the indoor seed starters, the kits that you could buy now and start to get your seedlings inside by a window,” she said. “And then when the warmer weather comes in, it’s safe to transport them outside. You’ll have your plants and they’ll be ready to go.”

Start a special project

Lawn and garden cleanup, landscape changes and preparing to plant are just the beginnings of having a beautiful outdoor area when spring arrives. There are also special projects that you can begin now to add aesthetic appeal and enjoyment to your outdoor living space. Allen recommended a few suggestions.

Set up a raised garden. Consider factors such as materials, what you want to plant, shade and sun in the area where you plan to place it and mobility once it’s filled with soil.

Replace your mailbox. Assess any issues with the one you currently own when deciding if it’s time for a new one. “A lot of people lack curb appeal when it comes to their mailbox and it’s the first thing people see when they pull up and park,” Allen said.

Invest in a rain barrel. Our expert said it will save water and money. Various styles are available.

Make repairs. The tools Allen recommends will come in handy when repairing broken things on your property, such as a fence.

Invest in a greenhouse. Consider how much space you have, where you want to place it and whether you want a small or large model.

Add a fire pit. This is an item you can enjoy from April through the fall. Allen advised that location is vital, a fire pit must be a safe distance from buildings, cars, trees and other objects.

Best lawn and garden products to prepare for spring

Tabor Tools Telescopic Metal Rake

This well-made rake is adjustable and has a telescopic handle, which are features that you’ll appreciate when you begin cleaning up your lawn and garden in preparation for spring. Sold by Amazon

DeWALT 20-Volt MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit

When it comes to DIY repair jobs you’ll need to accomplish around your property, Allen said that a drill is a must-have tool. The DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Combo Kit features a battery-powered drill and impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a storage bag. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dremel MM50-01 Multi-Max Oscillating Tool Kit

If your pre-spring lawn and garden plans include a larger project such as installing a rain barrel, an oscillating tool will come in handy. Allen recommends the Dremel MM50-01. “That’s the one I own and love,” she said. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Rubbermaid Deluxe Tool Tower

When garden tools aren’t kept tidy, you may not be able to access them when you need them. Allen said that a tool organizer will keep your tools upright and off the floor. Sold by Amazon

Southern Patio FlexSpace Modular Raised Garden Bed

Allen recommends the Southern Patio raised garden bed that features a 3-tier design. It’s made of durable resin that resists the elements. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

EarthMinded 45-Gallon Plastic Rain Barrel

This rain barrel sports an attractive design and includes a hose and spigot. The top is reversible and can be used to plant flowers on top for added appeal. Sold by Wayfair

Mail Boss Mail Manager Curbside Mailbox

Secure and strong, this mailbox features a design that protects contents from would-be thieves. It’s also attractive and will give your curb appeal a boost. Sold by Amazon

Monticello Premium Greenhouse

Although a pricey investment, this greenhouse is 8 feet by 12 feet and is a worthwhile purchase for the serious gardener who likes the idea of a designated space to grow plants that can be transferred outdoors after the last frost. Sold by Home Depot

