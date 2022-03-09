Which backpack sprayer is best?

When it comes to treating lawns and gardens with liquid insect repellent, fertilizer or weed killer, wheeled carts and small bottles have limitations that can make them inconvenient. In some cases, the area that needs spraying may be thick with plants or stones that make navigating a cart challenging. Small spray bottles are easy to carry but are not suitable in situations where multiple gallons of solution are required. The best way to apply chemicals to tough areas is with the use of a backpack sprayer.

The PetraTools 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayer lets you navigate your property with ease. Its padded straps keep it snugly in place and its assorted nozzle tips prepare you for any task.

What to know before you buy a backpack sprayer

The area you wish to treat

Consider the area that you wish to treat with regard to both size and terrain. Locations that feature tiered landscaping, stairs, hills or other obstacles are ideal for backpack sprayers, as you need not worry about instances of tangled hoses or stuck wheels that can occur while using a tank and cart. However, for tackling weeds around your driveway or other “spot treatment” scenarios, a backpack sprayer might be overkill.

Your strength

Backpack sprayers can be heavy, with some gas-powered models weighing 20 to 40 pounds even before the additional weight of the liquid is added. If you have any issues with your back, legs or knees, hefting a backpack sprayer may cause pain and discomfort. Consider your ability to move around easily while wearing a heavy, sloshing tank of liquid on your back.

Backpack sprayer types

Manual backpack sprayers require the use of a hand pump to pressurize them. After a certain amount of time, they will lose pressure and require more pumping. These models are affordable, but may not be the most efficient for your needs. Manual pumping requires decent arm strength and will get redundant while addressing large areas.

Motorized backpack sprayers employ a battery- or gas-powered pump. They are heavier and more expensive than manual models, but can move a large volume of spray very quickly. Most professionals opt for the efficiency of a motorized sprayer, as it allows them to swiftly treat locations without stopping to repeatedly pressurize the tank. Most homeowners and gardeners, however, will likely find motorized models to be overpowered for general yard work.

What to look for in a quality backpack sprayer

Tank capacity

You will want to select a backpack sprayer with the largest tank that you can comfortably carry. A larger tank means that your sprayer could potentially weigh more than you would prefer, but you can always fill the tank to your comfort level if you find it to be too heavy when topped off. Consider the inconvenience of needing to refill repeatedly vs. carrying more weight to determine which size is best for your needs.

Wand length

The wand portion of a backpack sprayer is what you use to apply whatever solution you are carrying. Longer wands allow you to reach the ground and target weeds without kneeling, but a wand that is too long may be cumbersome in tighter areas. Some models include a wand extender that lets you determine the length you prefer.

Accessories and extra features

From pressure gauges to regulators, backpack sprayers can be very basic or highly technical. Most will come with a selection of nozzles that allow you to customize the kind of spray you prefer. From focused jets for spot treatments to fine mists, different nozzles allow you to tackle various tasks efficiently. Selecting a sprayer with multiple nozzle tips gives you maximum flexibility.

Straps

The comfort of the straps on your backpack sprayer will determine how easy it is to carry and use over long periods of time. Even very light models can become irritating if they feature straps that are too thin. Select a model with wide straps that are generously padded. If you are in the market for a motorized sprayer, you may also want to look for one with additional hip straps and a chest strap to avoid placing the unit’s entire weight on your shoulders alone.

Filter

The pump mechanism inside a backpack sprayer can be delicate, and working outdoors is dusty and dirty. Select a model that features an effective but easy to clean or filter or one you can swap out. Preventing debris from entering the pump of your sprayer will extend its life and ensure efficient operation.

How much you can expect to spend on a backpack sprayer

Backpack sprayers can cost as little as $60 for small, manual models to $300 or more for large-volume motorized units.

Backpack sprayer FAQ

Can I use a backpack sprayer for watering?

A. While backpack sprayers are designed with chemical application in mind, they will move any other liquid just as easily. If you feel the need to use your sprayer for watering, it’s definitely possible.

What are some dangers associated with backpack sprayers?

A. Most of the dangers associated with backpack sprayers have to do with what they are being used for. Insecticides and weed killers can be hazardous to inhale. Eye protection and a respirator should be used in any situation where the risk of breathing in or coming into physical contact with chemical particulates is present. Gas-powered models also produce noise and fumes that require safety considerations.

How far can a backpack sprayer spray?

A. Most backpack sprayers, depending on wind conditions and nozzle type, can spray liquid between 10-20 feet.

What’s the best backpack sprayer to buy?

Top backpack sprayer

PetraTools 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayer

What you need to know: This battery-powered backpack sprayer has a 4-gallon capacity.

What you’ll love: This sprayer is loaded with features including a locking trigger, a long, multi-purpose wand and a selection of nozzle attachments. Thick padded straps and a long-lasting battery make this model an excellent choice.

What you should consider: Some buyers are dissatisfied with the quality of the wand that is included with this sprayer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top backpack sprayer for the money

CHAPIN 61500 Backpack Sprayer

What you need to know: This budget sprayer is the perfect size for homeowners, gardeners and hobbyists.

What you’ll love: This manual sprayer forgoes nozzles in favor of an adjustable wand tip. It features padded shoulder straps and a wide mouth for easy filling. It has a 4-gallon capacity.

What you should consider: At its low price, this backpack sprayer makes some compromises with regard to its build quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

M4 MY4SONS 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayer

What you need to know: This motorized sprayer has padded shoulder straps and a waistband for added support.

What you’ll love: Able to spray for up to eight hours on a single charge, this model features an assortment of useful nozzles. It includes a battery charger and a locking trigger to prevent hand fatigue.

What you should consider: Some users are not pleased with the quality of the hose included with this model, opting to replace it with one from the hardware store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

