With LEGO, the enduring and popular Danish toymaker, Lucasfilm has a partner that allows builders young and old explore their favorite scenes and characters from a galaxy far, far away. LEGO released their first Star Wars sets in 1999 and continue to produce builds based on the newest and most exciting stories, including “The Mandalorian.”

The titular hero’s ship, the Razor Crest, is a top pick for experienced builders and creates something challenging and eye-catching for the user. It’s one of many options in the Star Wars LEGO series based on the popular Disney show that fans can embrace.

What to know before you buy a Mandalorian LEGO set

“The Mandalorian” is a series on Disney+ and the first Star Wars live-action TV series after decades of films and animated shows. It is set about five years after the events of “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.” Most characters in the film are new to viewers, including Mando, Greef Karga, Moff Gideon and the Child. As the series has grown, however, some familiar characters have made appearances, including Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett and Bo-Katan.

Sets feature all of these heroes and villains, as well as a variety of ships and vehicles. For those seeking Star Wars content from other shows or films, there are plenty of other LEGO Star Wars Sets available.

Piece count

The number of species included in the set influences its complexity and recommended age range. Most options feature between 250 and 600 pieces, which are ideal for ages eight and up. However, as Star Wars has plenty of older fans, LEGO does offer a more involved build that features over 1,000 pieces.

Compatibility

LEGO pieces and minifigs are fairly universal across all series and themes, which means creative builders can play across stories, creating their own displays and adventures. While there are a limited number of sets currently focused on “The Mandalorian,” around a dozen, there are countless other Star Wars options available, all of which can interact with each other and make for an inspired playtime.

What to look for in a quality Mandalorian LEGO set

Minifigs

These popular articulated characters are the prized possession of LEGO sets for many builders. Most Star Wars sets feature a handful of minifigs styled after popular characters. For Mandalorian sets, the main characters are all offered as well as some generic minifigs, including Stormtroopers, Shocktrooper and Raiders.

Interactivity

The sets for younger builders should feature some degree of interactivity. Instead of all the pieces in the set being used to make one larger ship or build, most sets for youngsters are made up of various smaller components. This allows kids to play with them and fairly quickly complete the set. It’s also easy to disassemble the builds and start over, later on. Some ships may feature movable parts, as well, for increased interaction.

Accessories

The Star Wars universe is made up of a variety of blasters, swords, capes, helmets and other accessories that help set characters apart from others and make them iconic. Look for sets that incorporate accessories, such as Mando’s rifle, a Mandalorian jetpack or projectile missiles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mandalorian LEGO set

Star Wars sets based on “The Mandalorian” can range in price depending on piece count. Most options can be had for between $20-$50, though some more elaborate builds can run up to $75 and higher.

Mandalorian LEGO set FAQ

Does the Star Wars LEGO Advent calendar include figures from “The Mandalorian?”

A. The annual Star Wars LEGO Advent calendar is a hot commodity for Star Wars fans, it features 24 surprise toys consisting of minifigs, ships and other notable scenes and characters. The Advent Calendar includes a great deal of Star Wars content, but it almost always includes newer characters. Some consumers may not want to spoil the reveal, but in a box that features the Razor Crest along with Mando, Grogu and IG-11, it’s safe to say there are at least a few options in the 2021 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar inspired by “The Mandalorian.”

What do I do with missing or lost pieces?

A. If a new build is purchased and pieces are missing, LEGO will send a replacement complete with the entire build intact. If you lose pieces over time, however, LEGO offers a database that builders can peruse in order to find and purchase single pieces. For those regularly acquiring LEGO sets, most will come with a few extra pieces, so it’s worth saving them should you need a replacement piece at any time.

What’s the best Mandalorian LEGO set to buy?

Top Mandalorian LEGO set

Mandalorian Razor Crest

What you need to know: The largest Mandalorian set available, this build features the bounty hunter’s iconic ship and includes 4 minifigs and one adorable little helper.

What you’ll love: Made up of over 1,000 pieces, this build is complex and time-consuming, which is ideal for older Star Wars fans. It includes notable minifigs of Mando, Greef, IG-11, a stormtrooper and a tiny Grogu figurine.

What you should consider: This larger set comes at a high price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mandalorian LEGO set for the money

The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine

What you need to know: This smaller set, geared for younger builders, offers plenty of versatility and playtime for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This set of under 300 pieces provides great value for younger builders. Two vehicles, one base and a pair of minifigs, in Mando and a Tusken Raider, allow for interactivity.

What you should consider: The various builds are small and easy. No Krayt dragon included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mandalorian Starfighter

What you need to know: This Starfighter is a terrific gift for dedicated Star Wars fans engrossed in Mandalorian history and mythology.

What you’ll love: This set features three Mandalorian minifigs, two of which include Bo-Katan and Gar Sazon. The cockpit opens and the wings adjust, while each Mandalorian comes with a detachable jetpack.

What you should consider: While tied to the Mandalorian live action show, this set isn’t directly inspired by it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

