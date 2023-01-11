The biggest Plus-Plus blocks open play set has 7,000 pieces and comes in a 12-by-15-by-7-inch storage box.

Which Plus-Plus blocks are best?

Plus-Plus blocks are construction toys that allow users to build endless possibilities from a single shape. Every brick interlocks with the next to create simple colorful mosaics or complex 3D shapes. Plus-Plus blocks are made in Denmark using 100% green energy from wind power.

The name Plus-Plus comes from their unique shape, which looks like a jigsaw puzzle piece. The blocks look like one “plus” sign stacked on another “plus” sign. This design allows the Plus-Plus blocks to easily connect to the next in endless combinations. If you are looking for a big set of mini blocks for kids ages 5 to 12, take a look at the Plus-Plus 1,200 Piece Open Play Set and STEM Construction Toy.

What to know before you buy Plus-Plus blocks

BIG Plus-Plus blocks

BIG Plus-Plus blocks are made for kids from ages 1 to 6. The larger size of BIG Plus-Plus blocks makes them easier for small hands to grasp and manipulate. They help children develop fine motor skills, focus and patience.

Mini Plus-Plus blocks

Minis are smaller-sized Plus-Plus blocks designed for older kids ages 5 to 12. Mini blocks measure ¾-by-½ inch. Minis are easy for large hands to work with and are not for little kids because the pieces are small enough to swallow.

Set size

Some of the smaller Plus-Plus sets have 15 pieces but most have 60 or 70. Small numbers of pieces is an indication that the Plus-Plus set is made to build a single toy or figure, such as a penguin, dinosaur or snowboarder. Sets with more pieces are usually designated as “open play.” The largest Plus-Plus set has 7,000 pieces.

Tubes

The nearly 1-foot-tall clear plastic tubes hold all the pieces inside that you need to make the figure of your choice. The tubes keep all the Plus-Plus blocks in one place and are travel-friendly.



What to look for in quality Plus-Plus blocks

Baseplates

These are grids that form the base for all types of construction. These 4.5-by-4.5-inch platforms have openings in the grid for connecting Plus-Plus blocks. Baseplates provide stability for 3D structures and allow you to easily transport your creations.

Boks

Boks are sturdy wooden platforms that support your baseplates and all your Plus-Plus creations. Boks are designed for use on a table or a desk.

Learn To Build

Plus-Plus Learn To Build sets are structured block sets that teach kids how to build advanced toys such as spinning tops and vehicles.

Open play

These Plus-Plus block sets are collections of pieces in many different colors. Kids use them to make whatever their imaginations can conjure up.

Make & Go

Make & Go kits are vehicles made of Plus-Plus blocks. They are part engineering, part art, a little bit of math and a lot of fun. First you make the basic vehicle, then you customize it any way you want. Choose from a fire truck, lunar rover, hot rod and monster truck.

Mystery builders

Can you solve the mystery of what you will make? Mystery Plus-Plus sets come with instructions you have to follow to find out what character, creature or figure you are building.

How much you can expect to spend on Plus-Plus blocks

Single-theme Plus-Plus block sets with fewer than 100 pieces cost less than $10. Medium-sized sets with a few hundred Plus-Plus blocks cost $10-$30. Very large sets and sets that come in sturdy storage lockers start at around $50 and go up to more than $200.

Plus-Plus blocks FAQ

What are Plus-Plus blocks made of?

A. All Plus-Plus blocks are made of 100% recyclable polyethylene. This common PE plastic is food-grade and is found in food packaging.

What is the best way to clean Plus-Plus blocks?

A. The best way is to put your Plus-Plus blocks in a mesh bag and wash them on the top rack of your dishwasher or in your washing machine.

What are the best Plus-Plus blocks to buy?

Top Plus-Plus blocks

Plus-Plus 1,200 Piece Open Play Set and STEM Construction Toy

What you need to know: Kids ages 5 to 12 will have a blast with the endless things they can make with this huge set.

What you’ll love: With so many pieces, several kids can create at once or a whole family can play together.

What you should consider: The size of these Plus-Plus blocks are not suitable for kids under the age of 3.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Plus-Plus blocks for the money

Plus-Plus Learn to Build Set

What you need to know: This set is a great way to get started with Plus-Plus blocks.

What you’ll love: This set comes with a Learn to Build guidebook that gives step-by-step instructions on how to build flat mosaics and 3D creations. This set contains 400 pieces in 16 colors and a green baseplate. This set also comes in neon and pastel colors.

What you should consider: This size of pieces is unsuitable for young kids who put things in their mouths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Plus-Plus BIG 90-Piece Open Play Set

What you need to know: This set has larger blocks that are safe for small kids to play with.

What you’ll love: The 2-inch-long chunky blocks are easy for little hands and fingers to grip. This set comes with 90 BIG pieces and an idea guide booklet. Young kids start with two-dimensional structures and quickly learn to build 3D structures. All pieces are made of safe, nontoxic plastic.

What you should consider: These larger blocks are pricier than the smaller ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

