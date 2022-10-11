Waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping is never a good idea, but it’s especially difficult when trying to find the right toys for the kids in your life. Fortunately, the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect opportunity to get your shopping done with time to spare, thanks to the fabulous deals on popular toys.
If you’re shopping for children’s gifts, we’ve noticed some significant discounts on the top LEGO Juniors Belle‘s Story Time Building Kit, LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll and Wizarding World Harry Potter Doll, but there are also plenty of other great toy discounts to be found. We’ve gathered the best deals on building toys, kids’ electronics, dolls and action figures, sports and outdoor toys and miscellaneous toys so you can find the perfect gift for any child on your list.
BestReviews will be updating these deals throughout the duration of the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back as we add more must-have sale items.
Updated: October 11, 3:00 p.m. PT
Legos and other building toys
LEGO Juniors Belle’s Story Time Building Kit: 28% off
This Lego set is one of the most exciting and comprehensive kits you can find, so it’s an excellent value at this sale price. It’s an ideal gift for older kids who enjoy building projects they can take apart and rebuild over and over.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set: 40% off
This traditional set of wooden building blocks can provide hours of entertainment for toddlers and older kids. They are easy to stack but still allow for plenty of creative building with the different size and shape options.
SmartMax Construction Toy Set: 23% off
This set of large magnetic ball- and bar-style build tools can encourage even the youngest children to build their STEM skills. The pieces are large enough for small hands to control and don’t present a swallowing hazard like other building bricks.
Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks Bulk Set: $30 off
These large, floating blocks are squishy and soft, so they’re perfect for your little one’s bath time. They’re magnetic too, so the pieces easily connect and can also be played with out of the water.
Magblock 120 Pieces Magnetic Blocks: 29% off
This set of magnetic blocks can provide hours of entertainment for kids ages 3 years and up. They can develop building coordination skills using the durable nontoxic plastic blocks to construct houses, castles or buildings of their own design.
Lego Superheroes Iron Skull Sub Attack Building Kit: 27% off
Older kids will love building this attack submarine that includes a chain-attached door that opens to trap their favorite superheroes. The kit includes minifigures: Scuba Captain America, Scuba Iron Man, a Hydra diver and Iron Skull.
Lego Star Wars Y-Wing Microfighter Kit: 24% off
Star Wars flying vehicles are always a big hit with kids. This Y-Wing microfighter, suitable for ages 6-12, provides a rewarding building and playing experience with its open cockpit, big engines, front- and rear-facing blasters, and a pilot minifigure.
Panlos 655 Pieces Robot Building Toy: 61% off
This robot building kit has enough pieces to construct six unique trucks. Kids can learn about firetrucks while building. The STEM kit is designed to improve math, science, technology and engineering skills while having fun.
Lego Dots Bag Tags Mega Pack: 30% off
Kids can create their own messages and designs to carry around with them on their backpacks and clothing. It includes five tags and several color and letter tiles for creative designs and is suitable for kids ages 6 and older.
Sciencow 25-in-1 Robot Building Toys: 31% OFF
This block set comes with 573 pieces and a detailed manual for beginners, and lets kids build up to 12 mini trucks and 25 buildings. It’s an excellent set for toddlers and children up to age 12.
Lego ElvesThe Capture of Sophie Jones: 28% OFF
This 226-piece Elves Lego set features Mr. Spry’s grocery store and comes with several figures, including a Sophie Jones mini doll, Barblin the Goblin and Mr. Spry, the squirrel. Plus, it comes with accessories such as a bug in a jar, cherries, acorns, a peanut butter jar, a honey jar and more.
Lego Movie Lord Business’ Evil Lair: 11% off
This set is perfect for older kids who love building toys. It has 738 pieces and includes mini figures of Emmet, Vitruvius, Ma Cop, Pa Cop, Lord Business and wrestler/Master Builder, El Macho Wrestler and Biznis Kitty.
Other top toy deals
- Build for hours with the LEGO City Jungle Explorers Building Kit, now 27% off.
- After building it, kids can play with the Mega Bloks Paw Patrol Chase’s Police Cruiser Set. Buy now and save 35%.
- The LEGO Friends Heart Box Friendship Pack Building Kit is fun to build, display on a stand or give to friends. It’s 13% off for a limited time.
- Snag Lincoln Logs to build a cabin in the woods or a treehouse for 19% off.
- Travel back in time with the Playmobil Back to the Future Delorean, now 47% off.
- The PicassoTiles Race Car Track Building Magetic Tiles encouraged eye-hand coordination and problem solving skills to build the ultimate course. Snag it for 65% off for a limited time.
- Learning Resources Mathlink Cubes are both educational and fun to build. It’s currently 46% off.
- The Mega Bloks 80-piece Building Block Set is discounted to $16.97.
- Challenge your brain and have a blast building the ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Game, which is 42% off.
- The Biranco Crane Truck Building Kit is a blast to play with while learning mechanics and engineering. It is currently 20% off.
- Kids over age 8 can learn programming while building the Apitor Robot X. Now 20% off.
- Kids can add to their Lego Super Mario universe with the Bowser’s Airship Expansion Building Kit. For a limited time it is 30% off.
- Younger kids will enjoy the animals in the Lego Duplo Jurassic World Gentle Giants Petting Zoo Kit. Now 29% off.
- The Lego City Stunt Show Arena Toy Set is a delightful addition to any Lego City collection. Buy now and save 9%.
- Bring Jurassic Park into the house with this Lego Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate Building Kit. It’s now 25% off.
- Jedi warrior fans will love this Lego Star Wars Jedi and Clone Troopers Battle Pack Building Kit, which is 30% off.
- Build up to 20 programmable remote-controlled robots with the Apitor Robot Q. It’s now 20% off.
- Make STEM learning fun for your child with these Tomyou colorful building blocks, now 45% off.
- These LTKFFFdp Magnetic Building Block Toys are 46% off and can help them develop spatial reasoning, shape recognition and other cognitive skills.
- Save $5.20 on Free to Fly Dinosaurs and the included low-speed electric drill your child can use to enhance their creativity.
- The Kid Knex Budding Builders Set is a great gift for young children and is now 44% off.
- The Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster is great for music lovers and now available at 17% off.
- Young car enthusiasts will love this Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, now on sale for $39, marked down from $49.
- The Lincoln Logs Oak Creek Lodge Retro Building Set is an excellent gift for younger children that helps children develop analytical skills.
- This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet looks fantastic and is a great buy at 13% off.
Kids’ electronics
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: 50% off
This full-featured tablet is designed with kids in mind, so it comes with a case to protect it from accidental drops and falls. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ to give your children access to ad-free books, games, videos and more.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: 29% off
This kid-friendly camera is durable enough for children to take with them anywhere they might want to snap a selfie or group shot with friends. It also comes in fun colors that kids will love.
LilGadgets Connect+ PRO Kids Headphones with Microphone: 25% off
These lightweight headphones are comfortable enough for kids’ sensitive ears, so your children can enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows and games without disturbing the rest of the house. They also come in several kid-approved colors.
Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2: 20% off
This durable, water-resistant activity tracker is designed to encourage healthier habits for kids ages 6 and up. It can track steps to help kids understand how active they are and even allows them to challenge their family and friends to step competitions.
Tomzon Mini RC Drone: 20% off
The entire family can enjoy flying this remote-controlled quadcopter either indoors or outdoors. Ideal for kids and beginners, the flying vehicle rotates 360 degrees while hovering, operates in three speeds, and features one-key landing, taking-off and multicolor LED lights.
Agoigo Waterproof Camera: 33% OFF
Kids can log their adventures with this compact waterproof camera. It has six filter settings, a 1080p high-definition display and features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to three hours and a 32-gigabyte SD card.
Wishouse Kid’s Walkie-Talkies: 47% OFF
These walkie-talkies are a fun gift for children who want to interact with each other, but are also helpful for parents who want to quickly communicate with their children. They have a 1-mile range in neighborhoods, a 20-mile range in mountains and forests, and the battery lasts up to a week.
Kokodi LCD Writing Tablet: 47% OFF
Kids who love drawing will love this dinosaur-shaped doodle board. The battery compartment is secure and the stylus can create colorful lines with varying thickness levels, depending on how hard its pressed down.
Avialogic Q10 Mini Drone: 31% OFF
This foldable mini drone has an adjustable 90-degree HD camera and lets you control it with your voice using simple commands such as land, left and right. Plus, it has multiple flight modes and can perform 3D flips.
Jumanji Deluxe Game: 36% OFF
This electronic version of the board game Jumanji is great for spending quality time with family and friends. It comes with 12 tokens and the green dome in the center produces phrases and sounds inspired by the original film.
Other top toy deals
- With the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Kids can ask Alexa for help with homework or to play their favorite show. Buy it now and save $55.
- Help babies build a love for reading with the LeapFrog On-The-Go Story Pal that’s 23% off.
- Snag the upgraded Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet for $80 off while it lasts.
- Draw over and over again without wasting paper with the Bravo Kids Drawing Tablet that’s 47% off.
- The Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Laptop teaches babies numbers, colors and more. It’s currently 33% off.
- Take videos, pictures or selfies with the VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch, which is now 48% off.
- Practice gently waking up in the morning with the OK to Wake! Alarm Clock and Night-Light that’s 42% off.
- The Bluetooth Karaoke Singing Machine keeps the party going all night, or until bedtime. Snag it now for $59.99.
- The Tamagotchi Pix is discounted 49%.
- Turn your iPad into an educational device with the Osmo-Genius Starter Kit, now 30% off.
- The Iniupo Kids Smartwatch has plenty of cool features such as a pedometer and is on sale for 30% off.
- A Semart Keyboard Piano is a great gift for any music lover, and you can get it for 26% off.
- Kids can ride around in style with this Kidzone Kids Electric Ride Lamborghini Aventador that you can buy at 10% off.
- On sale now at 43% off, the Flymevac Remote Control Car is an excellent stunt car that lasts up to 30 hours on a full charge.
- The DroneEye 4DM5 Remote Control Helicopter is easy to assemble and control, and is available at 28% off.
- On sale at 15% off, the Amerfast Flying Ball Toy is lightweight, colorful and lets kids perform all kinds of neat tricks.
- This Hot Bee Remote Control Dinosaur offers a realistic design and walking motion, and you can get it now at 53% off.
- Kids who love amusement-park and carnival rides will love the stylish Kidzone 6V Electric Ride On Bumper Car, on sale now at 28% off.
- The Gogum Slim fitness tracker has a 20% markdown and boasts several features and a durable band.
Dolls and action figures
LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll: 54% off
These dolls are plenty of fun for kids to open because they come with plenty of surprises. In addition to the dolls, they may include stickers, clothing, shoes and other accessories.
Funko Pop! Retro Transformers Metallic Optimus Prime: 36% off
These adorable figures make an excellent gift for kids ages 3 and up. Younger children can have fun playing with the figures, while older kids often enjoy displaying them as collectibles.
Just Play Barbie Tie-Dye Deluxe Styling Head: 42% off
This large styling head is perfect for kids who enjoy styling and brushing their dolls’ hair. It includes a brush and hair accessories for creating multiple hair looks.
American Girl Truly Me 18-Inch #92 Doll: 30% off
With their impressive outfits and accessories, these large dolls have been a favorite of kids since the 1980s. This model features brushable hair, movable arms and legs and fun accessories to really capture the character’s look.
Beverly Hills Mom and Dad Dollhouse People: 20% off
These mom and dad figures are perfect for adding to a child’s dollhouse. The flexible dolls have movable heads, hands and legs that let them sit, kneel, crouch and stand.
Wizarding World Harry Potter Doll: 33% off
Enthusiasts of the magical world of Harry Potter will love this 8-inch doll of the kind-hearted protagonist. It’s designed with a gentle facial expression and he’s wearing his signature Hogwarts Gryffindor uniform.
Bohs Zombie Figures: 40% off
These zombie figures have a creepy look, making them an excellent gift with Halloween fast approaching. The set features five male and one female zombie figure, all articulated for realistic movement, and they work great as cake toppers.
Star Wars Galactic Action The Mandalorian & Grogu Action Figures: 19% off
Fans of Star Wars and the hit spinoff series The Mandalorian will love this action figure set featuring Din Djarin in his trademark bounty hunter outfit and Baby Yoda Grogu. The Mandalorian stands 12 inches tall and kids can activate 15 interactive sounds and phrases.
Wizarding World Harry Potter Magical Minis Collector Set: 30% off
This set is an excellent gift for any Harry Potter lover. It features the iconic Great Halls and seven figures of popular and beloved characters including Professor Snape, Dumbledore and Luna Lovegood.
Other top toy deals
- Barbie Princess Adventure Doll comes with a pet puppy, several accessories and is currently 37% off.
- This set comes with two Spider-Man Imposter Pop! Vinyl Figures for 33% off.
- Have hours of fun with the LOL Surprise OMG Dance Dance Dance B-Gurl Fashion Doll. Buy it now and save 29%.
- Fans of Harry Potter will love the Wizarding World Doll, which is 33% off.
- For 30% off, snag the Funko Pop! Pokemon Advent Calendar just in time for the holiday season.
- Let the CoComelon Musical Bedtime Doll sing your baby to sleep with well-known nursery rhymes. It’s currently discounted 36%.
- Create your own adventures from the Roblox world with Legends of Roblox Action Figure Collection Pack, which is 29% off.
- Star Wars fans will love the Galaxy of Adventures The Mandalorian 2-Pack, now discounted 37%.
- Grab the Advanced Play Walking Dinosaur T-Rex Toy while it’s 20% off.
- At 26% off, this Paw Patrol Rescue Knights Castle Set is a great buy and a great gift for children of the series ages 6 and up.
- This Ghostbusters Plasma Series Peter Venkman action figure has meticulous detailing and is available at 16% off.
- The Transformers Toys Heroic Optimus Prime Action Figure can change into the iconic truck in six steps and is on sale at 32% off.
- Now on sale at 40% off, the Greenbo Dinosaur Toys Jurassic T. Rex Battle Attack can take five to eight shots from the included toy mini gun before itâ€™s slain.
- The Playkidz Toy Action Figures are 20% off and are excellent educational toys for younger children.
Sports and outdoor toys
Huffy Kids 18-Inch Glimmer Bike: $120 off
This sturdy, well-designed bike is perfect for kids who enjoy being active outdoors. The handlebars are easy for children to grip, while the pedals help keep little feet from slipping off.
Razor A Kick Scooter: 25% off
This fun, easy-to-control scooter can provide hours of fun for kids who want to ride around the neighborhood. It offers excellent stability to keep children safe and can help them develop better balance.
Holy Stone Mini Drone: 20% off
This kid-friendly drone makes an excellent gift for kids ages 8 and up. It offers simple controls that are easy for children to master and encourages STEM learning through electronics and programming.
Little Tikes Lights ‘n Music Trampoline: 34% off
Your kids will love bouncing on this safe, durable trampoline. The enclosure netting prevents children from falling off and getting injured too, so you don’t have to worry about accidents.
Little Tikes T-Ball Set: 30% off
Help your little ones learn the basics of baseball or softball with this safe, easy-to-use T-ball set. It includes the bat, tee and several balls, so your children can have hours of fun hitting and chasing down their hits.
ZMLM Toss Catch Ball Toy Set: 54% off
The entire family can exercise together, and kids can develop throwing and catching skills with this ball toss set. The beach paddles with adjustable straps fit kids and adults, and the comfort fabric and elastic rubber are suitable for toddlers.
EagleStone Kids Golf Toys Set: 14% off
For future golf professionals and kids who just love playing games, this golf set designed for preschoolers and above helps promote hand-eye coordination, patience and sports knowledge. The durable set can be used indoors or outdoors and makes for great entertainment and parties.
Binggle 3 in 1 Hover Soccer Hockey Balls for Kids: 15% off
Kids can enjoy soccer and hockey with this intuitive hover ball. It’s driven by air power, works great as a night light and includes two hockey sticks and two soccer goals.
Franklin Sports MLB Electronic Baseball Pitching Machine: 39% off
Your kids can work on their batting skills with this high-quality pitching machine. It delivers pitches every seven seconds with superior accuracy, comes with six balls and has a height adjustment mechanism, making it suitable for kids of all ages.
Cuku 2-Pack LED Light Airplanes: 52% off
These foam aircraft toys are made of environmental polymer material and are safe for children of all ages to enjoy. They can fly in parallel or rotate flight modes, and the fuselage has LED lights for a dazzling display.
Colokidx Moving Basketball Hoop: 20% off
This basketball hoop can be hung on any door and kids can move it around effortlessly if they want to play somewhere else. It has a spring that can be bent at a 45-degree angle and a function where the target automatically slides left and right.
Other top toy deals
- Snag the Sunny Days Toddler Golf Set for 54% off.
- Play catch with the NERF N-Sports Turbo Jr. Football, which is currently 37% off.
- Get all your energy out with the Stomp Rocket Deuling Rocket Launcher, now 33% off.
- The Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower lets children use their imagination and spend time outdoors. It’s $70 off for a limited time.
- Kids can play pretend in the KidKraft Hillcrest Wooden Outdoor Playhouse that’s 27% off.
- Take a ride around the yard or neighborhood with the Power Wheels Toy Story Jeep Wrangler Ride-On Vehicle. It’s currently discounted $102.
- The rugged and versatile Radio Flyer Big Red Classic Wagon is $54 off for a limited time.
- Hurry and grab the Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide while it’s over $200 off.
- This Hony Toy Sports double-sided dart board is on sale at 40% off and is a great indoor and outdoor party game.
- Enjoy a game of basketball at night with this GlowCity Glow in The Dark Size 7 Basketball, now 45% off.
- This Temi Bow and Arrow Set has a 30% markdown and allows for a safe and fun outdoor activity.
- Get your child started in baseball with this Temi Kids Baseball Tee, now on sale at 20% off.
- The Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game is fun for the whole family, and you can get it now at 48% off.
Miscellaneous toys
Force1 Tornado LED Remote Control Car: 40% off
Children who love cars will get a kick out of this remote-controlled vehicle that they can steer around the house. It runs at an impressive speed, but it’s still easy enough for kids to control.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Drizzy Ice Cream Playset: 44% off
This Play-Doh set can encourage hours of creative and imaginative play. It includes multiple colors of the modeling compound that won’t stain your kids’ hands or clothing while they’re shaping it.
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set: 34% off
Aspiring artists will love this kid-approved art kit that contains all they need to complete several masterpieces. All the pieces are nontoxic too, so it’s safe for most children.
National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Set: 20% off
For kids who are interested in science, this kit makes it fun to learn and experiment. It contains all the supplies they need plus easy-to-follow instructions that ensure success and help them understand key scientific principles.
Giant UNO Family Card Game: 29% off
This classic card game will not only entertain your children but also help them work on their color and number recognition. Best of all, it’s fun for the whole family to play.
PlayShifu Educational Globe: 20% off
This interactive globe makes geography learning easy and fun for children. Children can explore over 400 highlights and 1,000 world facts across six categories including animals, cultures, monuments, inventions, maps and cuisines.
Hongid Dinosaur Toys Projection Kit: 59% off
This projection system is excellent for soothing toddlers and babies. It has a 360-degree rotating LED light and adjusts to 16 different colors. Plus, it comes with several dinosaur tattoo stickers.
Motoworkx Toy Rocket Launcher: 67% off
Children can launch missiles up to 100 feet in the air with this neat rocket launcher. It comes with a foldable yellow base and eight foam rockets in three colors.
Monobeach Princess Tent Girls Large Playhouse: 44% off
This play tent is inspired by classic fairy-tale castle designs and is large enough to accommodate three children simultaneously. It’s made from high-quality polyester and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
Other top toy deals
- Show your emotions with The Original Teeturtle reversible spider plushie for 34% off.
- Let kids exert their independence and help clean with the LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy, now 30% off.
- Get messy with the Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit, which is 54% off for a limited time.
- Snag the Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower for 31% off.
- Gather the whole family to play Monopoly Discover Kids Board Game. It’s currently 36% off.
- Kids want to be just like grown-ups, and the Melissa & Doug Vroom & Zoom Driving Toy lets them play pretend. Get it for 53% off.
- Save over $170 on the KidKraft Grand Gourmet Corner Wooden Play Kitchen and included accessories.
- The Green Toys Tool Set is currently 50% off.
- The Dan&Darci Marbling Paint Art Kit is a fantastic gift for aspiring young artists and is on sale for half price.
- At 57% off, these Thinkpeak Binoculars are an excellent bargain pick for kids who love exploring.
- This Dan&Darci Light-Up Terrarium Kit is great for simulating a natural environment and it’s on sale for 26% off.
- This Lydal Bubble Lawn Mower is a great gift for toddlers that produces plenty of bubbles, and you can get it now for 33% off.
- Help your child improve their memory skills with this Educational Insights BrainBolt Brain Teaser Memory Game, now on sale for 37% off.
