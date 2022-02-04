Which Hess toy trucks are best?

Since 1964, the Hess Corporation has released a unique toy for the holiday season. From tanker trucks to airplanes, these limited-release collectibles have become beloved icons. While supply often runs out by the new year, you can still get your hands on a Hess truck if you look hard enough.

Whether you’re looking to round out your collection or getting a gift for your favorite Hess fan, the Hess Toy Truck Cargo Plane and Jet Holiday 2021 is a latest-and-greatest hit in the franchise.

What to know before you buy a Hess toy truck

Hess fleet

Hess has a few different collectibles across their product lineup that they release each year.

Plush: In 2020, Hess began making small plush toys for younger children. So far, there is a fire truck and cement mixer. Since they’ve only been out for 2 years, these are a little harder to find. They are interactive with lights and sounds and also function as sleep aids.

In 2020, Hess began making small plush toys for younger children. So far, there is a fire truck and cement mixer. Since they’ve only been out for 2 years, these are a little harder to find. They are interactive with lights and sounds and also function as sleep aids. Minis: Affixed to black platforms, these miniature Hess toys are replicas of previous releases. Hess started releasing them in 1998, and you can get everything from their historic first truck to the Hess Voyager oil-tanker ship.

Affixed to black platforms, these miniature Hess toys are replicas of previous releases. Hess started releasing them in 1998, and you can get everything from their historic first truck to the Hess Voyager oil-tanker ship. Holiday toys: These are your standard Hess trucks that come out each year during the holiday season. They’re plastic, full scale and perfect as a toy or as a collectible to display,

These are your standard Hess trucks that come out each year during the holiday season. They’re plastic, full scale and perfect as a toy or as a collectible to display, Special releases: In addition to their standard line, Hess releases a commemorative truck or item every few years to mark a significant anniversary. There have been seven of these to date.

Child safety

Hess trucks and other vehicles often include small parts. For this reason, Hess only recommends their products for ages 3-years-old and up. Each toy is tested to meet children’s safety standards, and the paint is tested each year to make sure it is lead-free. If you’re looking for a Hess gift for a child younger than 3, the plushies are safe for all ages.

Rarity

Each Hess product is released during the holiday season at a pre-set production run. This means that supplies are limited. Hess closely guards its quantities, so there’s no telling how many will be released any given year. Hess notes, however, that they set each production run to anticipated consumer demand. So, if you’re quick enough, you should have no problem grabbing one. Worry not, as there are often leftovers available online if you do miss out.

What to look for in a quality Hess toy truck

Lights and sounds

Since the very first truck, Hess has made interactivity a central feature of its yearly releases. Each truck, boat, race car and plane includes battery-powered lights. Many also come with realistic sound effects.

Moving parts

As the years went on, Hess vehicles became more elaborate. In addition to rolling wheels, these highly detailed toys have many moving parts. Fire trucks with rotating and telescoping ladders, dump trucks with hinged beds and helicopters with rotating turbines make up just a few of their creatively designed machines. Some of the most popular Hess toys have been the two-in-one Hess vehicles, such as the 2011 Hess toy truck and race car or the 1998 Hess recreation van with a dune buggy and motorcycle.

Batteries

Hess toys and vehicles come with Energizer batteries. However, they recommend that you remove these if you plan to display your toy long-term as a collectible as the batteries can corrode and leak, damaging the product. Be sure to turn your toy off outside of playtime to preserve battery life to get regular use. Rechargeable batteries can help cut down on toy consumables in an age when most entertainment devices use chargers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hess toy truck

The cost of each vehicle depends on the product being released each year. Sets that include multiple units or particularly complex designs retail for more year to year. Expect to pay up to $100 for these, with smaller sets ranging between $50–$80.

These numbers are further complicated by the fact that if you’re buying any Hess truck out of season, whether it’s a previous-year model or this year’s outside of the holiday seasons, you’ll be paying a hefty markup.

Hess toy truck FAQ

How much could I expect to sell a Hess toy truck for in the future?

A. There’s no telling how the market will value Hess products in the years to come, but referencing current online auction sites shows that Hess trucks don’t necessarily retain much of their value. Older models might fetch as much as $400, such as the 1970 Hess fire truck. But enthusiasts are often collecting these for the love of the product, or they’re holding out in the hope that the toys will appreciate in value in a few decades.

How do I purchase an older Hess toy truck model?

A. Online stock is mostly limited to Hess toys from the last decade. These can be purchased directly from Hess during the holiday season or as residual stock. But if you’re looking for a model from a decade before the millennium, you’ll have to turn to online auction sites.

What’s the best Hess toy truck to buy?

Top Hess toy truck

Hess Toy Truck Cargo Plane and Jet Holiday 2021

What you need to know: Light up the night sky with these two big planes released in 2021.

What you’ll love: These are the largest Hess toys released yet, with the cargo plane’s wingspan measuring in at 15 inches. Each plane comes with light-up LED bulbs and motion-activated sound effects. The cargo plane has a drop-down bay door for the jet, and the jet has free-rolling landing gear as well.

What you should consider: These are a bit cartoonish in their design and don’t necessarily resemble the real thing, so diehard collectors might be less enthusiastic about 2021’s release.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hess toy truck for the money

2017 Hess Dump Truck and Loader

What you need to know: The 2017 Hess toy set is great for outdoor and pretend play.

What you’ll love: This set provides loads of interactive fun with a working dump truck and a modern loader. The dump truck has button-activated hydraulics, and both vehicles have LED lights and accompanying sound effects. The loader also has motorized tracks and a jointed excavator arm.

What you should consider: As this is an older model year, it is significantly marked up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

2021 Hess Toy Truck Cement Mixer My Plush

What you need to know: This cute plush from 2021 makes a great Hess gift for children under 3.

What you’ll love: This is no simple plush. The 2021 release comes with many fun features to delight young ones. There are LED lights for playtime and a nightlight on a timer for bedtime. Parents can quiet the toy with a mute switch and can also play one of two songs, “The Alphabet Song” and “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.”

What you should consider: The price is a bit steep for a stuffed toy that will see heavy wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.