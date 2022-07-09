Which hedgehog toys are best?

Hedgehogs continue to win the hearts of kids and adults around the world. Over the years, their popularity as a pet has increased and their presence in pop culture has also become more prevalent.

For a high-quality hedgehog plush toy, the top choice is the Dilly Dudu Hedgehog Stuffed Animal. It maintains the appearance of a hedgehog curled up in a ball, but it’s far softer to the touch.

What to know before you buy a hedgehog toy

Kinds of hedgehog toys

There are stuffed animal hedgehog toys like practically every other kind of animal, but there are other options too. Small animal figures, DIY craft activities, fidget toys and more can be hedgehog-themed. Depending on what sort of toy you want, it can probably include hedgehogs in some way. For example, consider how a jigsaw puzzle is a classic toy that can have any kind of image on the pieces. Hedgehog toys don’t necessarily have to be a toy version of the animal, so think outside the box.

Style

If you like real hedgehogs and realism in toys is important to you, consider how realistic a hedgehog toy looks before you buy. Some toys are made to resemble an actual hedgehog, but others are just loosely inspired by the design. If you enjoy stylistic toys that exaggerate features in unrealistic ways or a hedgehog that’s an unusual color, it might be fun to get a hedgehog toy with a style that looks different than most.

What to look for in a quality hedgehog toy

Cuteness

One of the main reasons people like hedgehogs is because they simply look adorable. Short legs, a spiky ball-shaped body and a cute little face help the animal win over fans of all ages. Whether the toy is soft plush or spiky and hard, make sure it retains the important traits that make up the appearance of a hedgehog.

Size

The best hedgehog toys for fans of realistic animal toys are sized appropriately to imitate the actual scale of a hedgehog. If you’re looking for a plush hedgehog, it may be convenient to have a smaller plush that’s easily portable, but you can also opt for a large stuffed animal that’s good for cuddling. If this is a gift for a small child, consider how big the toy is in comparison to them and check that it’s easy enough for them to pick it up and carry it around on their own.

Function and age appropriateness

The best hedgehog toys have clear functions and purposes. A stuffed animal is easy enough to understand, but if you’re picking out a hedgehog-inspired toy that isn’t a simple plush doll or animal figurine, consider what it’s designed to do. Different animal toys are intended for different ages of children, with appropriate play functions for different stages of development.

How much you can expect to spend on a hedgehog toy

Simple hedgehog toys and plushes can be found for under $15. If you want something particularly large or made with higher-end components, it could cost a little more.

Hedgehog toy FAQ

Are there good DIY hedgehog toys?

A. There are arts and crafts projects that are hedgehog-themed. Some are simple like painting or decorating something that’s made to look like a hedgehog. For a hedgehog toy that’s fairly unique, there’s a science experiment kit for kids that involves growing your own crystal hedgehog decorations in water. The colorful result is a cute hedgehog toy with crystals on its back.

What’s the difference between a hedgehog and a porcupine?

A. Hedgehogs and porcupines both have spiky bodies, and some people like both of these cute animals. However, if you’re looking for a gift for a kid who loves hedgehogs, it’s important that you get the right animal. At a glance, the two spiky balls may look a bit similar. However, the shape of their faces and quills are completely different, and people who are big fans of hedgehogs can notice the difference immediately.

What are the best hedgehog toys to buy?

Top hedgehog toy

Dilly Dudu Hedgehog Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This little plush hedgehog is curled up in a ball but isn’t prickly at all, making it safe and fun for kids.

What you’ll love: The overall body is about 8 inches and it tucks into a ball similarly to how real hedgehogs curl up. It has a cute and simple face with eyes, nose and a smiling mouth. The soft fabric quills give the illusion of actual hedgehog quills, despite being much softer to the touch.

What you should consider: Some users have found that it doesn’t have as much stuffing inside as they’d like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hedgehog toy for the money

Wild Republic Hedgehog Plush Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This affordable hedgehog plush has a realistic overall design with soft fuzz on the back instead of quills.

What you’ll love: It’s about 8 inches in length with short little limbs attached to the larger body of the plush. The features are simple, with glassy eyes and a large nose. It’s made of high-quality material that’s surface-washable if needed.

What you should consider: The plush quills aren’t long enough to be brushed back into a realistic position. Some customers received flawed products or found that the strings of the quills aren’t very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Fidget Friend

What you need to know: This fidget toy is safe for young kids and takes the form of a friendly and colorful hedgehog.

What you’ll love: The toy has six different fidget methods for young kids to try. It’s designed to help improve fine motor skills and practice moving plastic parts. The toy has moving parts, but it’s safe for kids older than 18 months and doesn’t have small components that could be a choking hazard.

What you should consider: Some users reported that kids break it too easily, so consider how rough your child might be with it before you buy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

