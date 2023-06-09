Bestselling toy joins forces with McDonald’s

Squishmallows is one of the most popular lines of toys in America. According to the manufacturer, the NPD Group, Inc., formerly the National Purchase Diary Panel Inc., named Squishmallows the bestselling toy in 2022. These adorable plush critters are so popular, they are even available as pet beds. Now, the company has joined forces with McDonald’s to offer a Happy Meal that takes the Squishmallow experience to a whole new level.

What’s so special about Squishmallows Happy Meals?

Image credit: Jazwares

Squishmallows have only been around since 2017, but the brand’s owner, Kelley Toys, states they have already won seven Toy of the Year Awards, had a Squish Tour and a Squishmallows Human Claw Machine experience. It only makes sense that this soon-to-be iconic brand partners with an iconic fast-food chain to offer a game-changing experience.

In an article on ToyBook, Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Jazwares, the company that owns Kelley Toys, stated, “In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date.”

What can fans expect?

Image credit: Jazwares

Reportedly, there will be 24 Squishmallows with “exclusive and seasonal plush designs” that you can collect through this promotional collaboration. The promotion features a musical pineapple Squishmallow, a rad shark Squishmallow, a cool cat Squishmallow and more. Universal Music Group is also getting into the action and curating playlists that will help define 14 of the Squishmallows’ personalities. These playlists will be immediately accessible by scanning a Quick Response code printed on the Happy Meal box.

While the starting date of the Squishmallows Happy Meals has not been released, fans can expect to start collecting these plush toys sometime this summer. The only challenge, besides eating dozens of Happy Meals, is that each participating McDonald’s location will only have up to a dozen Squishmallows.

Squishmallows that you can get right now

While you wait for the McDonald’s drop, you can buy these popular full-size Squishmallows right now.

Anya The Caticorn Mermaid Squishmallows

Anya is everything you’ve ever wanted, all rolled up into one toy. It’s part cat, part mermaid and all Squishmallow! Your child will love the ultra-soft, huggable design.

Disney Mickey Mouse Squishmallows

If your child is a fan of Disney, this is the Squishmallow to get. It’s a 14-inch plush Mickey Mouse design that’s officially licensed by Disney, so you know it’s a top-quality item.

Squishmallows 24-Inch Beula Octopus Pet Bed

Humans aren’t the only species that love Squishmallows. With this large, 24-inch plush bed, your pet can snuggle with these award-winning toys too. This smiling octopus will give you plenty of post-worthy pictures of your pet.

Squishmallows Mini Plush Rainbow Dream Squad

Jump right into the world of Squishmallows with this set of six plush mini-collectibles. They’re only 2 inches tall, making them perfect to slip into your pocket and take with you wherever you go.

Squishmallows Mystery Pack

For fans who love surprises, this mystery box of Squishmallows is an excellent option because you never know which Squishmallows will be in the box. Each purchase includes three cuddly toys that are 8 inches tall.

