Here’s how to get the Squishmallows Advent before you’re too late

If you’re planning to count down to the holidays with an Advent calendar this year, the time to buy it is now. These festive gifts are insanely popular, and the best ones sell out early. And if you have a Squishmallows fan in your household, you’re going to want to really act fast because there’s a Squishmallows Advent this year that’s definitely going to sell out — and soon.

For now, though, it’s still available, so if you hurry, you can get your hands on the most adorable way to count down to Christmas.

Squishmallows Advent calendars are still available on Amazon — for now

The Squishmallows Advent includes 24 2-inch Squishmallows, so you can unbox one every day in December leading up to Christmas Eve. The box also serves as a pop-up display called Squishville, where you can show off all your new mini friends.

The animals behind the doors include a lot of classics, such as Cam the Cat and Fifi the Fox, but all with fun holiday-themed twists. For example, some have candy cane stripes, and some are wearing cozy winter hats or holiday sweaters.

Keep in mind that this is the first-ever Squishmallows Advent calendar, so it’s sure to be a popular gift and likely to sell out. As of now, you can still get it on Amazon.

Squishville by The Original Squishmallows Holiday Calendar

Discover all the holiday spirit in Squishville by counting down to the holidays with this 24-day Advent calendar filled with 2-inch Squishmallows and accessories. The set includes surprise characters including Winston, Cam, Luna and Carol. There is also a Pop Off Card you can use to create a festive scene to play with all your squishy new friends.

Get more affordable Squishmallows at Five Below

Squishmallows Besties 7.5in

Squishmallows Besties are made for best friends to share — or for you to buy in pairs. Each one has either “Best,” “Friends” or “Forever” written on its front, so you can combine them to make a friendship message to last forever.

Junk Food Squishmallows 7.5in

Play with your food with Junk Food Squishmallows, which come in fun shapes like gummy worms, slushies, potato chips and more.

Squishmallows Lola The Unicorn 7.5in

Lola the Unicorn is a magical Squishmallow who’s ready to snuggle up with her tie-dye and fuzzy earmuffs.

Wildlife Squishmallows 7.5in

Wildlife Squishmallows allow you to bring home your favorite forest friend, whether that’s a fox, boar, armadillo or red panda. They’re not wild animals — they’re soft, cuddly friends.

Squishmallows Fantasy Squad 7.5in

The Squishmallows Fantasy Squad features some of your favorite mythical creatures. You can cuddle up with Bigfoot, a dragon, a unicorn or even a caticorn if you snag one of these friends.

Sanrio Squishmallows 6.5in

These Sanrio Squishmallows feature Hello Kitty and friends: My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Keroppi.

