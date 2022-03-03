Which ‘Karate Kid’ toy is best?

According to Mr. Miyagi, everything is karate, from doing chores to repairing the house’s interior and exterior. Mr. Miyagi instilled these lessons in Daniel Larusso, a scared young man who got into fights too often. But while he gave him those tools for self-defense, he made sure to teach him compassion and restraint. “Karate Kid” is a classic movie, and with the release of the new “Cobra Kai” series, it has experienced a resurgence of popularity. The new series points out some human flaws in Larusso and helps people empathize with Johnny, the Cobra Kai student who Daniel harassed and treated like a villain.

If your child has watched either the movie or the show and is now interested in karate, this durable Century Wavemaster Kicking Bag for Kids is a great place to practice their new skills. It absorbs their kicks and punches, and they will come back for more.

What to know before you buy a ‘Karate Kid’ toy

Safety

Karate is a form of self-defense, and as such, there are ways that you can hurt others or yourself if you’re not careful. Therefore, any toy that has to do with karate should be given to a child with care. You’ve got to be their Miyagi and make sure they don’t try out what they learn on other people. You should also make sure anything like pads or bags are made from materials that won’t hurt them.

Materials

Karate is all about strikes and high-impact movements, so anything you buy to practice needs to withstand a lot of punishment. Unfortunately, many kicking bags are either made of cheap plastic or are likely to burst. Instead, you should invest in the ones that have a firm plastic internal structure that you fill with water. It has more resistance, meaning it will train them better, and it’s many times more durable.

Which version of ‘Karate Kid’ has the best toys?

The most popular versions of “Karate Kid” are the classic movie and the new “Cobra Kai” series. Jaden Smith’s “Karate Kid” was a popular and critical failure, thanks to an entire rework of the story as well as a long list of production issues. However, any toys designed with the characters, scenes or just an image in mind will be the perfect gift as long as they are good quality.

What to look for in a quality ‘Karate Kid’ toy

Articulation

“Karate Kid” action figures need good joints, especially in the legs. This is because there are many kicks and classic poses, such as Daniel’s crane kick, that you’ll want to be able to perform with the figure. Because of that, the figure will need flexible joints that can hold its position even when fully bent or extended.

Paint job

The toy’s design is important because you want them to look like the characters in the show, or you want things that have the same designs as the classic movie. In either case, quality “Karate Kid” merchandise should be well shaded and accurately portray characters. The overall ‘80s aesthetic of the movie means that bright, vibrant colors and bold lines will be the most thematically correct.

Karate equipment

“Karate Kid” toys aren’t very prevalent; it’s more likely you will be able to find merchandise like T-shirts, posters and Daniel’s iconic headband. But there are action figures and karate-themed toys a child would enjoy. If they aren’t interested in action figures, choosing something like a kicking bag to help them practice their karate moves would likely be a hit. It might not be as effective as training with Mr. Miyagi himself, but they’ll have a good time and get some exercise.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Karate Kid’ toy

You can expect to pay anywhere from $40-$150 for quality “Karate Kid” toys or equipment.

‘Karate Kid’ toy FAQ

Which ‘Karate Kid’ character should I get?

A. If you’d asked a decade ago, the answer would’ve been the main character Daniel LaRusso. But ever since Cobra Kai came out, the most interesting character is Johnny. You might also want to find a Mr. Miyagi, but those figures are collectible and rarely in stock.

Does the Cobra Kai series make good toys?

A. The Cobra Kai series has aged up versions of classic characters and a roster of new young fighters as well. There are also a lot of black gis you could buy that honestly look much cooler than the traditional white uniform worn by Miyagi-do.

What’s the best ‘Karate Kid’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Karate Kid’ toy

Century Wavemaster Kicking Bag for Kids

What you need to know: This bag makes the perfect practicing dummy for working on roundhouse kicks and sidekicks. It’s good for punches as well.

What you’ll love: It is heavy and won’t be easily moved even after you’ve kicked it many times. It’s durable and won’t break.

What you should consider: It’s filled with water, so make sure the cap is on tightly. Also, if you knock it over, it could leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Karate Kid’ toy for the money

Iconic Figures Cobra Kai Young Johnny Figure

What you need to know: This action figure is the antagonist of the original “Karate Kid,” Johnny.

What you’ll love: It’s an articulated figure from the original “Karate Kid” with a well-detailed uniform. Great for Cobra Kai fans.

What you should consider: If you live in a cold area, the plastic will become stiff and easier to break.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Diamond Select Toys Cobra Kai TV Series Main Characters, 3-Pack

What you need to know: This pack contains the three main characters from the original “Karate Kid”: Daniel Larusso, Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese.

What you’ll love: These Cobra Kai characters had come a long way from when they were kids, but they still have a lot to work through.

What you should consider: The likeness is good, but these figures seem skinnier than the actual people they portray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

