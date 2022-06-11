Which Space Jam toy is best?

In 1996, famous basketball player Michael Jordan starred in an animated and live-action sports comedy film called Space Jam. In the film, Jordan is recruited by the characters from Looney Toons to help them play a basketball game against aliens who will enslave them if they lose.

In 2021, the Warner Brothers studio produced a film sequel starring LeBron James, a famous basketball player of today. If you’re looking for the latest in Space Jam action figures, take a look at the Space Jam: A New Legacy Super Shoot and Dunk LeBron James Action Figure.

What to know before you buy a Space Jam toy

Space Jam expanded into a media franchise that includes video games, pinball machines, comic books, toys, action figures and basketball-themed clothing and merchandise. Here is a quick look at the world of Space Jam. There are toys available from the 1996 Space Jam film featuring Michael Jordan and from the 2021 Space Jam film, “A New Legacy”, starring LeBron James.

Basketballers

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two favorite Space Jam characters because they are two of the most famous real-life basketball players in the world. Your child will likely favor one over the other.

The Tune Squad

The Space Jam teams led by Michael and LeBron included Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Tweety Bird, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Yosemite Sam, Lola Bunny, Sniffles, Tasmanian Devil, Foghorn Leghorn, Pepe LePew, Beaky Buzzard, Speedy Gonzales and an unnamed Barnyard Dog also make appearances.

The Goon Squad

This bunch is cruel, unfair and are a bunch of cheaters.

White Mamba is a female snake who uses her coils to restrain her opponents.

is a female snake who uses her coils to restrain her opponents. Wet Fire shoots fire and water at his opponents and uses his powers to turn into a puddle to get away from the Tunes.

shoots fire and water at his opponents and uses his powers to turn into a puddle to get away from the Tunes. The Brow is a dark blue bird-like man who uses his feathers as fingers and sees Tweety as his rival.

is a dark blue bird-like man who uses his feathers as fingers and sees Tweety as his rival. Arachnneka is a red mutant spider with four legs. She uses her web powers to beat up LeBron.

is a red mutant spider with four legs. She uses her web powers to beat up LeBron. Chronos is a robot that looks like a giant clock and is faster than the Roadrunner.

Soft toys

The main characters of Space Jam are available in plush toys and soft dog toys. Most are 9-10 inches tall and you can choose from Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety Bird, Tasmanian Devil and a LeBron James stretchy, goo-filled action figure.

What to look for in a quality Space Jam toy

Extras

Look for the ACME Rocket Pack 4000 and the ACME B-Ball Blocker. Also, look for Bugs Bunny’s ACME Blaster 3000 and Marvin the Martian’s spaceship.

Space Jam Party Favor Bags: These are a great choice for giving Space Jam gifts at parties.

Space Jam Connect 4 Shots: This is the Space Jam version of the vertical Connect 4 games. This time the Tune Squad plays the Goon Squad to be the first to score four basketballs in a row.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Edition Shoot Hoops Monopoly Game: The game board features characters from the film and kids recruit Looney Tunes characters to take shots at the basket with the ball launcher.

How much you can expect to spend on a Space Jam toy

There are plenty of Space Jam action figures and plush toys that sell for under $25. From $25-$50 you will find lots of playsets, games, accessories, special editions and collections of toy figures.

Space Jam toy FAQ

Why do kids get so excited about Space Jam?

A. The movies mix real-life basketball stars teaming up with favorite Warner Brothers characters from Toon World. What could be more exciting than watching heroes defeat aliens in the world’s most dramatic basketball game and rescue their kidnapped friends?

Is there a Space Jam soundtrack?

A. Yes, there is. The Space Jam Legacy original motion picture soundtrack includes tunes by Lil Wayne, John Legend, Salt-N-Pepa, the Jonas Brothers, Anthony Ramos and a dozen more.

What’s the best Space Jam toy to buy?

Top Space Jam toy

Space Jam: A New Legacy Super Shoot and Dunk LeBron James Action Figure

What you need to know: Bring all the on-court action with the newest Space Jam hero, LeBron James.

What you’ll love: Place the ball in LeBron’s hand and recreate his famous slam dunk by launching him into the air from the battery-operated launcher. When he reaches the rim, LeBron slam dunks the ball right through the hoop. LeBron shoots from deep, too, when you place the ball in his hand, pull his arm back and let it fly to the basket. This action figure includes a hoop with a built-in scoreboard, so you can keep score when you challenge your friends to dunking and shooting contests.

What you should consider: According to the manufacturer, this Space Jam toy is for kids from 4-15 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Space Jam toy for the money

Space Jam New Legacy 10 Pack of Mini Figures

What you need to know: Each of these collectible figures stands on its own feet.

What you’ll love: You get characters from the Tune Squad (LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and more) and the Goon Squad (White Mamba, Arachnneka, Wet-Fire and more), all appearing in the new digital-age Space Jam film starring LeBron James.

What you should consider: There are 10 mini-figures in each pack picked from 22 possible characters, and you can’t tell which ones you got until you open the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

LeBron James Space Jam Action Hero

What you need to know: Pose LeBron James in 20 different positions with this 8-inch-tall action figure from “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

What you’ll love: LeBron’s #6 Tune Squad uniform jersey and shorts are made of real fabric. This Space Jam toy comes with a magnetic basketball and four pairs of replaceable hands for doing different things. You get two choices of head sculpts: one regular and one smiling.

What you should consider: This Space Jam toy is recommended for kids aged 15 and older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

