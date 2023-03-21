Flying can be challenging. The rules keep changing, and with the risk of losing your luggage ever-present, carry-on items have taken on greater importance.

Whether you’re a seasoned traveler who logs thousands of air miles each year or the occasional vacationer who rarely sees the inside of a plane, knowing which carry-on items to pack can make a big difference in your comfort, security and entertainment. They can help make the flight more enjoyable and even help out post-flight if your luggage is misplaced.

What are the carry-on regulations?

Traveling changed drastically post-9/11. The Transportation Security Administration maintans an updated list of what you can and cannot take on a flight.

How do I keep liquid carry-on items from spilling?

To keep carry-on items from spilling, place plastic wrap over the lids before securing them. The extra seal should prevent leakage. You can also use bottles and containers designed for travel. Using travel-size containers also limits the amount of liquid that can escape.

What else you should consider

Travel gurus recommend that you pack an extra pair of shoes and socks if your carry-on allows the room. You never know what you might step in or what kind of weather you may have to navigate. Having a pair of dry socks and shoes can be a godsend.

Best carry-on items

Matein Flight-Approved Travel Backpack

This flight-approved backpack is made from water-resistant nylon with metal zippers and numerous pockets for storing large and small items. It has an anti-theft pocket on the back, a USB interface, a shoe compartment and a long luggage strap to give your back a break.

Kaoban Passport and Vaccine Card Holder

This four-in-one passport wallet is designed for your passport, driver’s license, vaccine card and credit card. The vaccine card holder has a protective plastic cover. Made of leather, this durable wallet comes in eight bold colors.

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

Designed for over 150 countries, this travel adapter has four USB ports, an AC socket and a USB Type C with up to 880 watts of charging power for a maximum of six devices. It works with a wide variety of smartphones and tablets and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Zero Grid Premium Travel Blanket

This ultrathin blanket packs easily, but still provides warmth and comfort. It measures 40 by 70 inches with leg and foot pockets. It has adjustable snaps for securing around your neck and shoulders for reading or napping. There’s a money-back guarantee.

StashBandz Unisex Travel Money Belt

With no buckles or straps, this money belt fits snugly and discreetly with four large pockets. Designed for both men and women, it has pockets that are 6 by 8 inches and can stretch to accommodate medical devices. It comes in a wide array of colors.

Vapur Flexible Water Bottle

This water bottle is foldable and reusable, holding 16 ounces of liquid with an extra-tight cap. It is free of bisphenol A, freezable and dishwasher safe. Available in 17 colors, it can be collapsed in your carry-on tote and used when off the plane.

Amazon Kindle (2022 version)

The newest version of Kindle has a high-resolution display for clearer reading of e-books. It has an adjustable light/dark mode for reading at different times of day. It stays charged for up to six weeks and has 16 gigabytes of storage.

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

This toiletry bag is 12.5 by 33.5 inches when open but easily rolls up to fit in travel backpacks. It has four compartments with zipper closures. The main pocket has elastic straps for holding bottles in place. A hanging strap and metal hook are included.

Amazon Basics Four-Piece Packing Cubes Set

These four packing cubes come in different sizes made from soft mesh with a ventilated top panel. There is a webbing handle for easy carrying. The packing cubes fit in a wide variety of suitcases and are malleable, yet durable with an inner fabric design.

Smooth Trip Medicine Organizer Travel Bag

This portable pill organizer has eight pockets with secure zipper tops. The heavy-duty polyester is layered with metal mesh that protects medicine and prevents tearing. It has two pull tabs for a key lock combination if desired.

