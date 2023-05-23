High-end luggage that’s worth the hype

Investing in good-quality luggage can help ensure that your travel goes smoothly — broken wheels and zippers can result in lost items and disrupt your travel plans to the point where you may miss your flight. The BestReviews Testing Lab put the Briggs and Riley Sympatico Hardside Carry-On to the test and found that it’s worth the buy, even with the high cost.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

Each month, the BestReview Testing Lab evaluates new products in real-world conditions to determine how well they really perform. The Lab analyzes these items just the way any consumer would, so they pay attention to factors like how easy they are to set up and use, how well they perform and any other features that set them apart from the competition.

Why go with Briggs and Riley luggage?

Briggs and Riley is an innovative international travel brand that aims to elevate industry standards. Its luggage comes with a lifetime guarantee, providing repairs or replacement parts if it malfunctions. What’s more, Briggs and Riley provides sustainable plastic-free packaging and offers customized monogram initials on many of its products.

What did our tester think of the Briggs and Riley carry-on?

Our tester admired this “stylish, durable suitcase” featuring a polycarbonate exterior with an overall design that is “great for the frequent traveler.” The four tilt-resistant spinner wheels let this carry-on be “easily moved by pushing or pulling.”

While an expansion feature isn’t unique to this luggage, it does give you an impressive 22% extra storage space. In the Testing Lab, we found that the outer pocket was particularly useful for storing small items such as a phone, passport or portable charger — you see this feature more often with softside luggage.

The interior compartments are more intricate than with most carry-on luggage; the interior includes an upper section with one large zippered compartment and two small mesh compartments, and the lower section has two buckles with adjustable straps for securing items.

Top Briggs and Riley travel products

Briggs and Riley Sympatico Hardside Carry-On

Available in attractive matte black, navy and plum shades, the 21-inch suitcase weighs 8.6 pounds, which is average for hardside luggage of this size. This spinner wheel carry-on includes a three-digit lock approved by the Transportation Security Administration.

Briggs and Riley Baseline Traveler Tote

This stylish tote bag has a leather and ballistic nylon exterior, with an ID tag and a slip-through back panel for attaching it to your luggage. The interior offers generous storage and includes a pocket for storing travel items. The Baseline Traveler Tote comes in black, navy, olive and maroon.

Briggs and Riley Baseline Traveler Backpack

This black travel backpack has a ballistic nylon exterior with two front compartments, a left-side pocket, a 180-degree opening for easy access and a slip-through back panel. Inside, there’s a main compartment and padded slip pockets for a 15-inch laptop and 13-inch tablet. Padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to wear.

Briggs and Riley Baseline Toiletry Kit

Like its traveler tote and backpack, this Briggs and Riley toiletry bag features heavy-duty ballistic nylon. The spacious main compartment can store plenty of toiletry essentials thanks to the expansion zipper, which adds 1.5 inches of extra packing capacity. The bag includes a top carrying handle and comes in black, navy and olive.

Briggs and Riley Zippered Packing Cubes

Designed for its carry-on bags, this set of three small packing cubes can help you organize and pack in more clothing items. The cubes come in three sizes to accommodate different types of clothing. Featuring premium polyester fabric, they’re machine-washable and breathable, with mesh windows.

