After seeing your hard-earned money get divided up and given away each paycheck, there’s no better feeling than finally getting some of it back. You can also think of your tax refund as a small or big reward for spending hours filing your taxes. However, once you’ve paid your bills or put a portion of it in savings for your next vacation, you might be wondering what to do with the remaining money.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share the top BestReviews testing lab products to splurge on with your tax return money.

Apple HomePod Mini

Another innovative product joins the HomePod family to help make every aspect of your life more convenient, from listening to music to checking your calendar. Not only does it deliver impressive sound, but this HomePod Mini also has the intelligence of Siri and smart home controls.

Sold by Apple

Dyson AirWrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Blow drying, straightening or curling hair that is chest-length or longer takes time and effort that most people don’t have. This system gives those with long hair faster and better styling without extreme heat.

Sold by Dyson and Sephora

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder (Gen 2)

If you’re a coffee aficionado, consider splurging on this award-winning brew grinder for the coarsest cold brews and the finest pour-overs. Cutting-edge, anti-static technology also eliminates the mess.

Sold by Fellow and Amazon

GoPro Hero11 Action Camera

No upcoming adventure is complete without this waterproof action camera to capture the perfect shot every time. Regardless of how rough it gets, the HyperSmooth stabilization technology ensures your footage is always seamless.

Sold by Amazon

Deuter Kid Comfort

Don’t leave precious cargo behind on your next outdoor trip, thanks to this safe and durable child carrier with a footrest, grab handles and sunroof to keep kids comfortable. Plus, the hip fins, adjustable sternum belt and adjustment straps ensure the load is always evenly distributed.

Sold by Amazon

Monos Carry-On

Designed to fit in the overhead bin on most airplanes, this carry-on bag is the ideal companion for your upcoming adventures. The whisper-quiet wheels are perfect when strolling through the airport, while the unbreakable polycarbonate shell protects your belongings.

Sold by Monos

