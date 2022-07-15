2022 was Amazon’s largest Prime Day event ever, with over 300 million items purchased over two days.

Here’s everything the BestReviews staff bought during Prime Day 2022

Before and during the two-day extravaganza, our staff combed through thousands of products to find the deepest discounts. Our team of testers and editors routinely research the best and worst products every day of the year and share their honest opinions. Needless to say, our staff knows the value of products and what constitutes a great deal.

With some of the lowest prices of the year just a click away, it’s only natural to take advantage of everything Prime Day has to offer. From Amazon Fire tablets to air purifiers, here’s everything our staff bought during Prime Day 2022.

Products our staff bought during Prime Day

Home goods

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier For Home Allergies

With a pre-filter, high-efficiency activated carbon filter and H13 True HEPA filter, this purifier captures up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles. The Core 300 noticeably reduces the amount of dust and pet dander and cleans spaces up to 219 square feet in just 12 minutes.

Philips Hue White And Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb

Style your home or set the mood during your next party with just the touch of a button or with your voice assistant. These smart bulbs have a lifetime of 25,000 hours or 25 years to save money and trips to the store.

Vornado 530 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator Fan

Unlike an ordinary fan, the Vornado provides whole room circulation to keep everyone comfortable. The brand claims you can turn the thermostat up by five degrees while using the fan, which saves energy.

Kasa Smart LED Light Strip

Customize any home with this 32.8-foot smart light strip featuring 16 million colors and animated lighting effects. Plus, you can dim the lights, set a timer and change colors without getting up using the Kasa app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Kitchen

Igloo Premium Self-Cleaning Countertop Ice Maker

Since it’s compact, this portable ice maker is easy to transport and doesn’t take up too much space on your countertop. However, it’s still powerful enough to produce 26 pounds of ice cubes in a day or a single batch of ice in just seven minutes.

Vitamix E310 Professional-Grade Explorian Blender

From smooth purees to chunky salsa, ten variable speeds offer consistency and ultimate control over the texture. As a bonus, this blender self-cleans in under a minute using only a drop of dish soap and warm water.

Bentgo Kids Leak-Proof 5-Compartment Lunch Box

Whether you’re preparing lunches for school or home, this bento-style lunch box features five compartments of unique shapes and sizes to hold a variety of foods. It also has a leak-proof design and comes with a dishwasher-safe tray.

Apparel

Mocoly Women’s Cargo Hiking Pants

These pants have it all, including UPF 50+ protection, zippered pockets, elastic drawstring waistband and bottom cuffs with cord lock. Plus, the material is water resistant and moisture-wicking to keep you cool.

Levi’s Men’s 513 Slim Straight Jean

After 140 years, it’s apparent that Levi’s never go out of style. These slim straight jeans sit slightly below the waist. You get a slim fit throughout the seat and thigh with a straight fit on the leg.

Tech

Fire HD 10 Tablet

With 50 percent more RAM than the previous generation, this tablet is faster and more responsive. The battery lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge and is also 10 percent brighter than past models.

Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch

This durable smartwatch is ideal for all rugged activities, from hiking to surfing to strength training. It features solar charging to extend the battery life, a GPS, a 3-axis compass and wrist-based heart rate to keep tabs on how hard your heart is working, even underwater.

Echo Dot 4th Generation

Its sleek design seamlessly blends into any decor while delivering full sound throughout the house. From turning on lights to setting alarms to playing music, the Echo Dot conveniently assists in any home task with just your voice. It’s also built with multiple layers of privacy controls.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

Specially designed for kids, this tablet features parental controls, a durable case and a year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides age-appropriate games, videos and apps. Using the parent dashboard, adults can filter content, set educational goals, set timers and give access to apps.

Outdoor

Intex Explorer K2 Yellow 2-Person Inflatable Kayak

This inflatable kayak is durable enough to handle any adventure alone or with a friend. It comes with two aluminum oars, an air pump and two adjustable, inflatable seats with backrests.

Precision Pro NX9 Slope Golf Rangefinder

Take your golf game to the next level with this rangefinder that can locate precise distances within one yard. Plus, the built-in magnet ensures it stays put on your golf cart, while the shockproof design enhances durability and strength.

Ecoopro Warm Weather Sleeping Bag

Since it’s waterproof and weatherproof, this sleeping bag is perfect for your next camping trip or adventure. It features a durable zipper, keeps the temperature between 55 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit and completely unfolds to use as a quilt.

Beauty and skincare

Biossance Overachievers Set

Everything in this set is designed to visibility hydrate, brighten and smooth the skin, including Biossance’s best-selling Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum, Probiotic Gel Moisturizer and Marine Algae Eye Cream.

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Flash Cat Eye Liquid Eyeliner

The perfect cat eye or wing liner is made simple with this liquid eyeliner. It’s waterproof and has a brush tip that offers smudge-free application every time. Plus, it comes with a wing stencil for convenient application.

Kenra Platinum Texturizing Taffy 13

This texturizing taffy offers flexible styling and creates an ideal texture. Whether you have a short or long style, this creme gives superior control with a medium hold.

