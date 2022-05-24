Which Memorial Day smart TV deals are best?

Smart devices are becoming increasingly popular. Smart speakers, smartphones and even smart refrigerators are making their way into more homes. If you don’t own a smart device, a smart TV is a great place to start. Memorial Day is one of the best times to add a smart TV to your home because many are discounted. Still, you’ll want to compare the best smart TV deals before choosing which one to buy.

What to consider before you buy a smart TV

What is a smart TV?

Smart TVs can connect to the internet and interact with other smart devices. Most smart TVs have a range of apps similar to those on your phone. Rather than needing a gaming console, streaming device or PC to use Netflix and Hulu, you can access them straight from your TV. Some smart TVs feature gaming apps like Candy Crush that you can play using your remote.

Screen size

TV screen sizes are measured diagonally from the screen’s corners. You’ll want a TV large enough to make an impact without looking clunky in your living room. If you sit over 6 feet away from your screen, it’s best to get a reasonably large TV so you’re able to see it. Smart TV screens typically range from 40-to 85 inches.

Screen resolution

Screen resolution measures how many distinct pixels can be displayed simultaneously. More pixels on your screen means better image quality. Smart TV screens are typically high definition or ultra-high definition. HD TVs have 1920 by 1080p resolution, providing a crystal-clear image. Still, for those who want a top-of-the-line viewing experience, you can’t go wrong with a UHD TV. UHD TVs have a 3840 by 2160p resolution, more commonly known as 4K.

Buying a 4K TV doesn’t necessarily mean that everything you watch will be 4K. You’ll have to find 4K content on streaming services or physical discs. Several smart TVs have 8K capabilities, although 8K content can be hard to find.

Dynamic range

If you’ve ever watched a movie and felt it was too dark to tell what’s happening, your TV’s dynamic range may not be ideal. Dynamic range measures the screen’s color contrast and accuracy. TVs with a high dynamic range have improved color contrast, meaning colors will stand out even if a scene is dark. HDR typically improves a TV’s overall picture quality.

LED, OLED, or QLED?

Traditional light-emitting diode TVs light have pixels in clusters, resulting in color bleeding. 4K LED TVs are superior to standard definition, but other options improve image quality. For example, organic LED TVs light each pixel individually, resulting in a crisp picture. OLED TVs are generally more expensive than LED models, but the price is often worth it for those who want the best.

Quantum-dot LED TVs use phosphorescent crystals to prevent color bleeding. QLED TVs are often more affordable and last longer than OLED TVs. Still, OLED models usually have deeper black levels and use less power.

How to get the most out of a smart TV

Mount it: Mounting your TV lets you set it up at eye level to get the best viewing experience. Mounted TVs are less likely to be knocked over than those on stands, making it easier to maintain your cables. Additionally, it can save you a ton of space.

Invest in high-speed internet: Even UHD smart TVs can look pixelated if your Wi-Fi isn't great. Investing in a high-speed Wi-Fi connection ensures you get the most from your viewing experience.

Consider incorporating it into your workout: If you've been meaning to exercise but don't have the time or space, a smart TV can be a great way to get started. Many have fitness apps with guided workouts that make it easy to stay in shape.

Use a smart TV keyboard: If you're going to use your smart TV to surf the web or post on social media, it's best to invest in a smart TV keyboard.

Best Memorial Day smart TV sales

Best LED smart TV sales

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This TV features Alexa voice control and 4K resolution. Many people felt the user interface was better than previous Fire TV models. Some people’s TVs froze during updates, but most agreed the savings were worth the occasional hang-up.

Sold by Amazon

TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV

This can be purchased by itself or with a soundbar. It’s compatible with Google Assistant. It features an Ethernet port for enhanced image quality without interruption. Some people had trouble using the remote, but most had no problems.

Sold by Amazon

Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

It features a large screen and setup is easy. Some people felt the speakers weren’t the best, but most were completely satisfied. The user interface is easy to navigate.

Sold by Amazon

Sony X85J 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

This features an enormous screen. It’s compatible with Alexa. It can be purchased alone, with a soundbar or wall mount. It produces top-notch colors and has excellent color contrast.

Sold by Amazon

Pioneer 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This has 4K resolution and Alexa compatibility. The setup is simple and the user interface is easy to use. Some people weren’t impressed with the audio, although most felt it was fine at the price point.

Sold by Amazon

Best OLED smart TV sales

LG OLED A1 Series 48-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV

It features a low-latency mode that’s ideal for gamers. It has 4K resolution and an Alexa voice assistant. The picture may look jittery without the TruMotion setting enabled, although you can fix it by setting TruMotion to “Natural.”

Sold by Amazon

Sony A80J 55-inch OLED 4K Smart Google TV

This can be purchased by itself or with a soundbar or a TV mount. It has top-notch color contrast. The viewing angle and sound quality is among the best. You can switch between cinema, game and vivid modes to customize your viewing experience.

Sold by Amazon

LG OLED GX Series 77-inch 4K Smart TV

It features an enormous screen and Alexa voice assistant. It has a thin bezel-less design. The mounting bracket is surprisingly small and setup is easy. This features deep black colors and excellent color contrast.

Sold by Amazon

Best QLED smart TV sales

VIZIO 58-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV

It doesn’t have the highest image quality, but it’s pretty great for the price. It features Alexa voice controls.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 70-inch Q60A Series QLED Smart TV

The picture quality is top-notch, but the user interface can be buggy. The screen is enormous and the setup is easy. It’s compatible with Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Hisense 4K Premium QLED Series 75-Inch Android Smart TV

The motion blur leaves a lot to be desired, but the picture quality is great for the price. It’s compatible with Alexa and features a large screen. The TV automatically adjusts the picture and sound based on what you’re watching.

Sold by Amazon

