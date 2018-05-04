Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Shared Sports
Gallery: 2018 Indianapolis 500
Will Power and Penske win the Indianapolis 500
Carpenter takes top starting spot at Indy 500 for 3rd time
Watch: Speeds top 230 mph during “Fast Friday” Indy 500 practice
Rahal, Kanaan, Andretti lead third day of Indianapolis 500 practice
More Shared Sports Headlines
Marco Andretti leads field on 2nd day of Indy 500 practice
Helio gets up to speed by pacing Indianapolis 500 practice
IndyCar’s young drivers could become new faces of series
Familiar faces, fond farewells and bumping headline Indy lineup
Indy Memories: Danica makes history in her first Indy 500
Indy Memories: A.J Foyt takes last win for a front-engine car
Gallery: Danica takes refresher test
Gallery: Photos from first practice session
Castroneves’ desire to join four-time winner club stronger than ever
Ageless Kanaan sets pace in Indianapolis test