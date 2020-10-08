Skip to content
Shattered Innocence
How officers catch local online predators
Video
New tech allows police to better track local sex offenders
Video
Resources to be aware of sex offenders in your area
Video
At least four accused child sex offenders held in the same local jail
Video
2020 Illinois Primary results