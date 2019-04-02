Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Local Sports
Eastern Iowa Elite Football tryouts for 7th and 8th graders
Central De Witt defeats Camanche 7-4
Sabers baseball outlasts North Scott in 12 innings
2019 JDC: A conversation with tournament director Clair Peterson
2019 JDC: A conversation with reigning champ Michael Kim
More Local Sports Headlines
Hawkeye Headquarters
Hawkeyes thankful for Dad ahead of Father’s Day
Networking event prepares Hawkeye football team for careers off the field
Robotic QB: How Iowa alumni are evolving football training technology
Wieskamp ready to put NBA feedback to use for Hawkeyes
Rossow’s Rants: Hawkeyes who could surprise as early entrants to 2020 NFL Draft
More Hawkeye Headquarters Headlines
Go 4 It
Go 4 It: Adam plays Vintage Football
Go 4 It: Dancing at the Family Museum
Go 4 It: Isaac Rumler
Go 4 It: Former Cubs Pitcher Turk Wendell gives Jay pitching tips.
Go 4 It: Swim challenge Jay vs Mickey.
More Go 4 It Headlines
High School Sports
Central De Witt defeats Camanche 7-4
Sabers baseball outlasts North Scott in 12 innings
Bettendorf Softball wins 2 at Central.
Muscatine and PV Softball split June 17 doubleheader.
Assumption Baseball sweeps Davenport West on June 17.
More High School Sports Headlines
John Deere Classic
2019 JDC: A conversation with tournament director Clair Peterson
2019 JDC: A conversation with reigning champ Michael Kim
2019 JDC: A conversation with tournament director Clair Peterson
2019 JDC: A conversation with reigning champ Michael Kim
Michael Kim returns to TPC Deere Run
More John Deere Classic Headlines
Steamwheelers
Winning streak has Steamwheelers confident entering showdown with Tucson
Steamwheelers win 58-20 over Bismarck.
Steamwheelers to close out home schedule on June 7.
Steamwheelers blast Cedar Rapids 48-29 on May 17.
Part one: Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
More Steamwheelers Headlines
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF