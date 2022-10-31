The Quad City Storm picked up four of six possible points over the weekend and holds sole possession of first place in the SPHL for the first time in franchise history. On Friday, the team tallied its first road victory of the season with a 5-1 win over the Vermillion County Bobcats. Five different Storm players scored goals in the game and goalie Kevin Resop stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced. On Sunday, the team returned to the Vibrant Arena and put together an 8-4 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts. Forwards Mike Moran and Cole Golka led the way with a pair of goals and an assist each and goaltender Ryan Edquist picked up his first win in his first start of the season. After the game, kids hit the ice to get treats from their favorite players.

Photos courtesy QC Storm

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena at the Mark this weekend for a pair of games with cross state rival Peoria Rivermen. On Friday, the Storm celebrates Día de los Muertos with Day of the Dead Night, presented by Ray’z Barbershop. The Storm will be wearing specialty Day of the Dead jerseys that will be auctioned after the game to raise money for Mercado on Fifth.

Mercado vendors will be on the concourse selling crafts and food, including tamales, elote, champurrado and more. Saturday is Scout Night, presented by the Illowa Council. A special ticket and patch offer for Scouts is available online and the Illowa Council is hosting a sleepover and movie night on the ice after the game. For more information on the postgame event, click here. For tickets and more information on the Storm, click here.