“One thing that was really noticeable is he had a passion for the game, we always knew something special was going to come from Nicholas.”

Nicholas Patrick has that dawg in him. Two years playing tennis at Alleman and a two-time state champion.

“Just a motivating factor. I try to compete to the best of my abilities both on and off the court. I see myself as a competitive person so just trying to be the absolute best I can be in everything I do no matter what that is,” Patrick said. “Just doing everything to the 100 percent and hard as I can. Trying to be the best version of myself. Trying to stay disciplined and the best model of me. Whether that means on the tennis court, in the class room or the gym.

Those two titles helped Patrick gain national recognition. USA Today named Patrick the national tennis player of the year after dropping just one set and going undefeated all season.

“He really embraces the journey and learning and always trying to improve,” Quad City Tennis Pro Curt Schaefer said. “Tennis is a journey and he really enjoys it.”

The journey has taken Patrick to places like North Carolina and Florida to play against some of the best pros and college athletes.

“It was a really great experience and something I’ll remember through my next years of high school,” Patrick said. “Just hitting with anyone I can. I have some terrific mentors and adults in the area who have become friends, big brothers and father figures to me. Working with them and working with juniors in the area. Finding anyone who can hit and use that opportunity to get a little bit better every single day.”

As long as Patrick continues to have that support around him, he knows he can achieve even more greatness ahead.

“I feel like the Quad Cities, Alleman, my parents, coaches. All these people have my back,” Patrick said. “It doesn’t really feel like I’m all alone on the court, I feel like I have everyone’s best wishes out there. They couldn’t be more supportive and I say that so much but I couldn’t be more grateful for how much support I’ve received and it really does help me when I have those tough times to know that everyone believes in me. It gives me that self-belief when I’m struggling.”

“My dream is to play professional tennis and be the best player I can be play grand slams. I have very high goals but I just want to work hard everyday to achieve those. College tennis is always something I wanted to be a part of since I was little. Just really excited to see this whole process turn out and trust it all falls into place.

Patrick heads to Kalamazoo Michigan next for the national hard courts tournament before going back to school.