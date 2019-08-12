Althiser returns to the Moline Soccer Bowl

UNI senior, and Moline alum, Jamie Althiser made her return to her high school field Sunday, August 11 in an exhibition against Eastern Illinois.

“It was really fun and being with a different team here it brought back old memories and stuff on the field,” said Althiser. “And I’m glad we could get the 4-0 win here…some of my friends and close family haven’t been able to see me play since high school. So it was fun for them not to have to travel two and a half hours to see me play, and just come down the street and watch a game…I’m taking on a different role. I’m a senior on the team; gotta have the younger people look up to me, so I think that’s also gotten me more confident and able to step up my game.”

The Panthers went on to the exhibition 4-0 with proceeds from the game going towards the Moline soccer program.