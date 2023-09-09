NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka powered her way to the lead in the U.S. Open women’s final Saturday, winning the first set 6-2 against Coco Gauff.

The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka broke Gauff’s serve three times before taking the set in 40 minutes. She is trying to win her second Grand Slam title, having started the year by winning the Australian Open.

Gauff, the 19-year-old American who is seeded No. 6, will have to overcome another deficit to win her first Grand Slam title. She lost the first set in two of her victories during this U.S. Open.

Sabalenka is a 25-year-old from Belarus who will rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time on Monday no matter what happens against Gauff.

Sabalenka is 23-2 in Grand Slam action in 2023, including her triumph at the Australian Open in January.

