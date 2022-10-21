CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has agreed to return for an 11th season after leading the majors’ youngest team to a division title and the AL Division Series in 2022.

The 63-year-old Francona has not signed a contract, but said Friday he intends to be back next season. He’s dealt with health problems the past two years and will have another operation next week.

Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said Francona is welcome to manage the Guardians “for as long as it makes sense on his end.”

Francona said his young squad energized him this season. The Guardians went 92-70 and won the AL Central. They swept Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before losing the division series to the New York Yankees in five games.

A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona has led Cleveland to four division titles and six playoff appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports