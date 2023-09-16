TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Alabama made a change at quarterback on Saturday, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on the road at South Florida.

The move came a week after the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 loss to Texas. Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season, though he shared playing time with Buchner and Ty Simpson during a Week 1 rout of Middle Tennessee.

Buchner started the first two games of 2022 for Notre Dame before a shoulder injury sidelined him the rest of the regular season. He returned to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more to help the Fighting Irish beat South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Milroe threw for two touchdowns in Alabama’s loss to Texas, but was also intercepted twice.

