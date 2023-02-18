AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and No. 6 Texas held off Oklahoma 85-53 on Saturday.

Rice’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Texas an 84-77 lead with 2:26 left in overtime.

Oklahoma, however, had a chance to tie or win when Texas’ Tyrese Hunter missed one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. But Sam Godwin missed a shot from near the rim, and Texas extended its winning streak against Oklahoma to five games.

Marcus Carr added 17 points for Texas (21-6, 10-4 Big 12), and Timmy Allen had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11) with 18 points, including a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. Milos Uzan scored 15 for the Sooners.

The Longhorns led by five with 1:30 remaining in regulation, but the Sooners secured two offensive rebounds and Sherfield’s tough 3 came with 7 seconds left. Carr missed a jump shot, a chance to win, at the buzzer in regulation.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Texas: Hosts No. 19 Iowa State on Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25