Assumption High School has announced the hiring of a new head boys’ soccer coach for the 2023 season.

Alum Chad Hollmer, ’04, will take over a Knights program that went 16-5 last season and won the 2022 Iowa Class 1A State Tournament Championship. Hollmer is in his third season as the head men’s soccer coach at St. Ambrose University (SAU). A native of Davenport, Hollmer was a member of the 2002 and 2003 Iowa Class 1A State Championship boys’ soccer teams. As an undergraduate at Mount Mercy, he was a two-year team captain for the Mustangs and was a Champion of Character and Student Leadership Award recipient. Hollmer holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Business Administration from Mount Mercy and a Master’s of Business Administration from St. Ambrose.

Assumption High School has hired alum Chad Hollmer ’04 as head boys’ soccer coach for the 2023 season (photo: Assumption High School)

Hollmer began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the SAU women’s soccer team in 2009 and 2010. He worked as an assistant coach at Mount Mercy in 2012 while serving as the head girls’ soccer coach at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. Hollmer became the head men’s soccer coach at Clarke University from 2016-2018 and returned to St. Ambrose in the fall of 2019 as an assistant coach with both the men’s and women’s programs. Hollmer was named the head men’s soccer coach at St. Ambrose in December 2019.

The Knights’ boys’ soccer program will begin practice on March 13.