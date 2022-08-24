The Assumption Knights Girls Wrestling program has a new coach.

Dustin Gieselman has been announced as the Head Girls Wrestling Coach for the 2022-23 season. He’s the first person to lead the new girls wrestling program that launches this winter.

A native of West Burlington, Gieselman has previously worked with Knights wrestlers, including Iowa State Champions Julien Broderson (who attends Iowa State) and Matt Robertson (who attends St. Ambrose), as an assistant coach for the past five seasons under head coaches Pete Bush, Jon Terronez, and current coach Sonny Alvarez. Prior to his time at Assumption, he coached at Mt. Pleasant, New London and Davenport West high schools, where he coached multiple state qualifiers.

Gieselman had a career record of 129-25 on the mat for West Burlington-Notre Dame and was a two-time state medalist for the Falcons. He went on to wrestle at Iowa Central Community College, helping the Tritons to NJCAA National Championships in 2008 and 2009.

The Knights Girls Wrestling program begins practice on October 31 and competes in the 2023 Iowa Girls State Tournament set for February 2-3 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.