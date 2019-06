Assumption moves closer to MAC softball title by sweeping doubleheader from Central

Davenport Assumption swept Davenport Central in a MAC girls softball doubleheader on Monday, June 24.

The Knights took the opener 4-3 in eight innings on an infield single by Olivia Wardlow, which scored Carlie Sammon.

Assumption won the nightcap 11-1 to maintain its lead in the conference standings.