The reigning state champions, Assumption volleyball, Back to defend their title this week in 3A.



The knights had a new coach this year in Brian Schubert and there were no problems.



Schubert lead them to a 27-win regular season and top 4 seed in Coralville.

“Just the confidence and knowing what it’s like to be in that type of match,” outside hitter Maggie Johnson said. “Having a lot of returning starters as well knowing what to bring and what to expect when were there. It’s a familiar court for us so really excited to get out there.

“It’s such a great experience and great time to be able to go back with a great team,” outside hitter Dru Dorsey said. “We lost a lot from last year but this year we’ve been very competitive and griddy to want another state title.

“Losing a all-state right side as a senior last year,” Schubert said. “That caliber of kid we need to see where it went and this year we found it with Katherine Synder who has stepped in and been great.

Knights play Des Moines Christian Tuesday at noon at Xstream arena in Coralville.