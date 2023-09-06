The heart of Assumption’s high-powered offense comes in the trenches. The Knights have a strong offense line led by senior Rhett Schaefer.

‘His leadership. He’s so vocal in the locker room. At halftime, he’s always getting us up,” quarterback Jake Timmons said. “I have so much respect for him as a leader and I think everyone else does too.

“Looking back at the last few year, it’s just going off the captains before me,” Schaefer said. “Seeing what worked from there and getting on people the right way.”

That right way is leading by example and a big reason why the offense has scored 86 points through their first two games.

“If someone makes a mistake tell them how to do it the right way,” Schaefer said. “Expect for them to do it the right way and if they don’t show them what to do.”

“He is so loud and gets stuff going in the huddle. Always yelling at us and getting us locked in, motivated and hyped up,” Timmons said. “Right before we run out of the tunnel over there, he makes a really good speech to get us in that mindset.

While quarterback Jake Timmons and running back Angelo Jackson provide the scoring, Schaefer is the one who gets all the love.

“When they score do a little rocket ship and pick them up. That’s always a good feeling and then we’ll just slap each other on the head,” Schaefer said. “Some good little love.”

Just always tell him good job and do my part and then I trust he can do his part too,” Timmons said.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, Schaefer and the Knights want to keep the good vibes of an undefeated season going.

“We all play like one and we all know what we need to do and we keep each accountable. There is always room for improvement but were just going to keep building it day by day and see where it goes from there.”

Assumption battles with North Scott in a match-up of two unbeaten teams on Friday at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.