Astros star Correa out for health and safety protocols

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Friday’s move came a day after Correa announced that he would not play in next week’s All-Star game so he could spend time with wife Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

Manager Dusty Baker spoke of Correa being out of the lineup before the move was announced, but didn’t provide many details aside from saying he was not at the ballpark for the game against the New York Yankees.

“If he says he’s out sick, for this guy not to play, especially against the Yankees and (not) be in the starting lineup, then you know he’s sick,” Baker said.

Correa is the second Houston player to recently be put on the injured list because of health and safety protocols. Reliever Brooks Raley landed on the list on Thursday.

Correa is batting .288 with 16 homers, 20 doubles and 52 RBIs in 82 games this season.

The Astros recalled infielder Taylor Jones from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster.

