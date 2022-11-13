The Augustana Vikings football team lost the last game of the 2022 season on Saturday, as the No. 1 ranked North Central Cardinals beat them by a painful final score of 63-3.

It looked good early on for the Vikings, as they capped off an eight-play, 66-yard opening drive with a 26- yard field goal from Sidney Maroon. The Viking defense stood tough on their first possession, forcing a turnover on downs after stopping the Cardinals on a fourth down try that gave Augie the ball inside the North Central red zone. The Cardinals regained the ball with an interception in their own end zone, but another stop from the Vikings’ defense flipped possession back in their favor. This time, an Augie turnover resulted in points for the home team as North Central secured the first of three straight first-quarter touchdowns, a pair from Ethan Greenfield and one from Terrence Hill, leading to a 21-3 Cardinal lead after one quarter of play.

North Central posted three more touchdowns for a 42-3 lead halftime advantage. Greenfield picked up two more and Deangelo Hardy contributed to the lead. Terrence Hill added two more TDs in the third for the Cardinals and Joe Sacco’s five yard run in the fourth sealed the score.

Jacob Brooks led the Vikings’ running game with 43 yards, while Craig Shelton was the top pass catcher with four receptions for 49 yards. Michael Hudson led the Vikings with six tackles on defense, followed by five each from Hugh Keany and Conner Waite. The Vikings finish their 2022 campaign with a 5-5 record and 4-5 mark in the CCIW.