The 2022-23 Augustana Vikings men’s basketball schedule has been released and the season begins on Tuesday, November 8 at home against the UW Whitewater Warhawks. The Vikings have won four of the last five meetings with Whitewater, with half of those wins coming at home. The Vikings will begin the 2022-23 season with four of their first five contests played on their home turf. Their first three games of the season against Whitewater, St. Mary’s (MN), and Aurora will be rematches from last year. They’ll also take on Dubuque and Illinois College, two more familiar nonconference teams from last season.

Augustana will face two teams in November who finished last season in the Top 25. On November 22, the Vikings will take on UW-Platteville, who ranked in the Top 5 a year ago, followed by a matchup with Washington University in St. Louis on November 27. Conference play starts on November 30 against Wheaton, another team who spent all of last season in the national polls. The rest of the non-conference part of the season finds them playing against Knox and a home matchup with UW-La Crosse, who ended last year ranked No. 19. Augie will play out the remainder of their CCIW schedule in the new year, including a three-game home stand in late January into early February. The Vikings close the season with two of their final three on the road but will finish the regular season against North Park, which is also Senior Night for Augustana. To view the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule in its entirety, click here.