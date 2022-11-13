Significant bench contributions led to a late 72-69 win for the Augustana women’s basketball team over the Loras Duhawks at the Loras Tip-Off Classic on Saturday, November 12 in Dubuque. Augie put together a prolific first period, shooting 6-10 from the field and nailing two of their three free throw attempts. Six different Vikings lit up the scoreboard. Augie took a 19-13 lead into the second quarter of play but ran into trouble, where they shot just 10% from the field and 0-5 from deep. A 20-9 advantage for Duhawks gave the home team a 33-28 advantage at halftime.

The offense shook off the slump in the third quarter for Augustana, knocking down eight shots, including five from beyond the arc. Carly Stone was the Vikings’ main contributor from deep, going 3-3 in the period. Augustana snagged 17 boards through the first 10 minutes of the half. Loras kept up with them, producing 19 points of their own to set the score at 52-49 Duhawks entering the final period.

The fourth quarter saw two late lead changes that drove Augie to their second win of the season. The Vikings continued to lean on their bench production, this time from Emma Berg, who scored nine of her 22 points in the final frame, including two go-ahead shots in the final 90 seconds. Berg finished a perfect 4-4 in the quarter, while Emily Brenneisen cinched the game for Augie late, nailing three of her four attempts from the line. Augie grabbed the lead for the first time in over 25 minutes with 1:15 left in the game and never looked back, defeating tournament hosts Loras 72-69.

Berg led the scoring effort for the Vikings, dropping 22 points on 8-9 shooting. Stone also hit double figures in the game, finishing with 15 points on 5-6 shooting from three.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 2-0 for the second consecutive season. Augie will begin a six-game home stand on Friday, November 18 when they host the Dubuque Spartans to begin the Hyatt Place Tournament. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Carver Center