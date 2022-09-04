The Augustana Vikings women’s golf team took their second first place finish in as many tournaments over the weekend by winning their home Highland Classic by 40 strokes. The Vikings shot a team score of 296 on the first day of the tournament on Friday, setting a single day school record and narrowly beating the record they set last year of 297. Junior Avery Frick led Augie with a tournament-low 70. The Vikings took the team title with a 306 on the second day, bringing their two-day total to 602, 40 strokes ahead of second place Illinois College. The score set another program record, breaking the previous mark of 604, also set last season.

Frick earned her second individual title in as many tournaments this season, shooting a 75 on day two for a total of 145. Her score ties the individual record for a two-day score. Besides Frick, the leaderboard was full of Vikings, with senior Grace Loverde (79- 73) and sophomore Elena Kuczkowski (74-78) finishing in a tie for second at 152. Sophomore Jennifer Larsson (74-82) rounded out the Top 5 with a total of 156, one stroke behind Kate Burr from Illinois College. Kelsey O’Connor (78-80) rounded out Augustana’s lineup with a 158.

Augustana’s second team placed fourth in the tournament. Paige Breslin secured a Top 10 finish with a score of 159 and Jackie Kuczkowski and Georgia Holt both placed in the Top 20 for the Vikings.

The Vikings women’s golf team is back in action on Friday, September 16 at the Clarke Fall Classic at Eagle Ridge in Galena.