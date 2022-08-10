The CCIW has released the 2022 preseason coaches’ poll and the Augustana women’s soccer team was selected fourth in the poll. The Vikings earned 45 total points in the voting. They were also ranked fourth in last season’s preseason poll. Augie finished last season in fourth place with a 5-3 record. The Vikings’ 2021 season ended in the first round of the CCIW tournament in a double overtime loss at top-seeded Wheaton.

Augustana was the highest-ranking school in the poll to not receive a first-place vote. Illinois Wesleyan was chosen third with 52 points and one first-place vote while North Central slipped past Wheaton 59-58 as both earned four first-place selections. The Vikings women’s soccer season kicks off on Thursday, September 1 with a road game at Central College in Pella, Iowa.