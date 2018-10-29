Sports

Augustana basketball sweeps St. Ambrose in Genesis Collegiate Challenge

The Vikings and Bees battled in an exhibition match at the TaxSlayer Center

MOLINE, Ill. - Augustana women's basketball won 65-50, while the men defeated the Bees 71-51 Sunday night at the TaxSlayer Center. 

The game was the first exhibition match of the season for both teams in the inaugural Genesis Collegiate Challenge.

