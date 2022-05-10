Augustana College in Rock Island held its annual Blanket Awards Dinner at the Gerber Center on May 8, honoring 72 student athletes, 41 men and 31 women. The varsity “A” letter blanket is the highest award given by the college’s athletic department. To achieve it, athletes must compete in the same sport for four years and earn at least three varsity letters.

Local Blanket Award winners include (high schools and hometowns in parenthesis):

Men’s athletics

Baseball

Jaden Dellitt (Mercer County High School, Aledo)

Kyle Wise (Geneseo High School, Geneseo)

Football

Justin Wehr (Bettendorf High School, Bettendorf)

Golf

Hunter Love (Alleman High School, Rock Island)

Women’s athletics

Basketball

Lauren Hall (Rock Island High School, Rock Island)

Softball

Nichole Nash (Moline High School, Moline)

Swimming

Aviana Zahara (Pleasant Valley High School, Moline)