Come to a United Township girls basketball game and see a lot of this. Lorena Awou buckets.

When did you know basketball was your sport? “Sophomore year. Freshman year I played it but never thought it would something I would do in the future,” Awou said. “My mom played a little bit back in Africa. That impacted me to play a little more. Coming out here my sophomore year I just really knew I could play.”

In two years, Lorena Awou became the best player in the Western Big Six, United Township’s all-time rebounder and a top 150 recruit.

“You really saw it between that junior year summer that the wheels were clicking a bit,” head coach Chase Pavelonis said. “Throughout the season you’re like “Oh, this is what I want to do” from her. It was just unbelievable for her.”

“Coaches reaching out and saying I could potential play for them,” Awou said. “That made me think I could play and was capable of being D-1.

When North Carolina State came calling, Awou knew that was the place.

“The coaches and my future teammates energy was great and I liked how they played. Fast paced.”

With the spotlight on Awou, it’s always the same approach. The one she learned from her parents who came to East Moline from Togo.

“I try not to think about it and stay humble. It’s cool that people know me because of my basketball but I just try to keep my composure and play the game.”

To keep the success going, it’s about carrying Awou’s energy to her teammates.

“Her getting excited just let’s us know “Hey we got your back. We got this. Were going to take this game and win,” guard Kaylie Pena said. “It gives us a leader out there to show us the right expectations on the court.”

“A good shot. A good lay-up. A good anything basically. Just any of those brings up my energy and makes me know were doing that,” Awou said.

Awou and the Panthers look for win number 16 Thursday against Geneseo.