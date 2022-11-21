Local basketball fans can get the inside story on the game from area coaches at the weekly Backboard Club Luncheon, starting on Friday, December 2 at Happy Joe’s Pizzagrille, 909 Fourth Street in Milan. Guest speakers each week will be Tom Jessee, Augustana head coach; Rick Thomas, Alleman’s new head coach; and Marc Polite, second year head coach at Rock Island High School. Members of the public are welcome to join them for serious basketball talk, laughs and great food.

The public is welcome to attend. Admission is $12 and includes lunch, beverage, tax, tip and weekly door prizes. Lunch begins at 11:45 a.m. For more information, email RockIslandMilanBoosterClub@yahoo.com or visit their Facebook page.