Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection.

One of those is at the quarterback position. The projected No. 1 pick is Alabama QB Bryce Young, leaving some buzz out there about starter Justin Fields getting traded.

Poles says unless there’s an offer he can’t refuse, Fields is the guy going forward and he was excited by his development this season.

“He knows where he needs to improve and were excited about his development and where he goes next,” Poles said. “He showed the ability to be impactful with his legs. There’s flashes with the arm. Now if we can put those together, we have something that can be really good. As a passer, I want to see him slow things down mentally then be able to react and anticipate earlier. With that, we also need to continue to build around him so he can do that consistently as well.”