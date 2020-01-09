Bears’ Kyle Fuller named to the Pro Bowl

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 27: Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears runs with his interception during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field on October 27, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. –Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller has been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl, which will be played Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Fuller is replacing Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey who is unable to participate due to injury.

Fuller, who is making his second straight Pro Bowl appearance, led the Bears with three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and 72 solo tackles in 2019. His 82 total tackles were second on the team. Fuller was part of a defensive unit which allowed just 18.6 points per game, the fewest in the NFC and the fourth fewest in the NFL.

Fuller recorded his first INT of the season in Week 2 at Denver late in the fourth quarter, then his second a week later at Washington on Monday Night Football. His third came in Week 8 at home against the Chargers when he intercepted Philip Rivers in the first quarter and returned it 29 yards inside the 5-yard line.

Last year Fuller tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He has 10 total INTs since the start of 2018, which is tied for the most in the NFL over the past two seasons with Atlanta’s Damontae Kazee.

Fuller’s 18 career interceptions since entering the league in 2014 are tied for the second most in the NFC over the past five years.