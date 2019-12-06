Bears linebacker Roquan Smith departs with pectoral injury

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith left the Bears’ game against Dallas on Thursday night with a pectoral muscle injury.

Smith got hurt on Dallas’ first drive. The Cowboys took the opening kickoff and covered 75 yards in 17 plays, capped by Ezekiel Elliott’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Smith was selected by Chicago with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He began with day with 98 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

