Bears look to finally get a win against Tom Brady

LAKE FOREST – There are few teams in the National Football League that can say they have success against one of the greatest players in history.

In fact, Brady doesn’t have a losing record against any team in the NFL. He’s 1-1 against the Cardinals, he was 3-3 against the Panthers coming into 2020 but led the Buccaneers to a win in Week 2 this year, and he’s 2-2 against the Seahawks.

Everyone else, he’s got more wins than losses, and that includes the future Hall of Famer’s opponent this week.

The Bears have never beaten a Brady-led team, with losses to the Patriots in 2002 in Champaign, 2006 in Foxborough, 2010 at a snowy Soldier Field, 2014 in a blowout at Gillette Stadium, and again in Chicago in 2018.

In those contests, he’s completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,595 yards and 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions, sporting a quarterback rating of 109.2.

Another shot comes on Thursday when the Bears host the Bucs that are now led by Brady as the quarterback decided on a new path to complete his career. He shook off an opening week loss in New Orleans to win three-straight games heading into the contest at Soldier Field, and Brady continues to be productive.

In four games, he’s completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,122 yards with 11 touchdowns compared to 4 interceptions. On Sunday, he was 30-of-46 for 369 yards and five touchdowns with an interception in a 38-31 win over the Chargers in Tampa Bay.

Chuck Pagano has watched that film, though he knows Brady’s exploits well. He was 0-and-4 against him in Indianapolis as the head coach of the Colts, including a loss in the AFC Championship game in January of 2015.

Pagano also faced the Patriots four times as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens between 2008-2011, with his only win in that span coming in the AFC Wild Card Game in Foxborough in January of 2010.

From what he’s seen so far, there isn’t much different about the Brady from those days and the one his defense will see on Thursday night.

“He looks the same. He looks as good as ever,” said Pagano when asked about Brady’s performance now compared to those of the past. “I think they’ve blended B.A.’s (Bucs head coach Bruce Arians) system with some things that obviously Tom is really comfortable with.

“He does as great job of getting you to show your hand. He knows exactly where to go with the football. But he’s still got the arm talent to make all the throws.”

Pagano’s job will be to make sure that he doesn’t and perhaps help the Bears finally beat No. 12 after nearly two decades of defeats.

