Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Nick Foles will be the team’s starter for Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.

“He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said.

Nagy also confirmed running back Tarik Cohen did tear his ACL and will be placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

“You love the kid. He’s worked hard to get to this point. We’ll be in his corner and he’ll be in our corner,” Nagy said.