Bears need playmakers on both sides of ball, and blockers

(WTVO/WQRF) -- The Bears have fulfilled their need for a tight end. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter they have a two-year agreement with veteran Jimmy Graham.

Schefter reports that the deal is worth $16 million with $9 million guaranteed.

At age 33 Graham is clearly on the downside of his career, but he's likely a vast upgrade over what the Bears had at the tight end position last season unless Trey Burton makes a big comeback.

The last two seasons with the Packers Graham had 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns. He is a 5-time Pro Bowl pick. His best years were with the Saints and the Seahawks.

NFL teams can not officially sign free agents or announce the signings until Wednesday afternoon.